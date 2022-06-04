Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has joined the international community in celebrating World Environment Day on June 5.
Marked this year under the theme ‘We have Only One Land’, the occasion is aimed at uniting global efforts to preserve the environment and sustain its limited land resources.
ADFD highlighted the UAE’s leading role in preserving the environment and addressing negative impacts of climate change by launching various initiatives locally. Through the Green Development Strategy, the country aims to promote long-term growth by focusing on the green economy and maintaining a sustainable environment, as well as preserve natural resources for future generations. ADFD contributed to these efforts through the implementation of global best practices in cooperation with partners and international organisations.
Investments in quality clean energy projects
The international community has agreed to host the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in the UAE next year, which demonstrates the importance of UAE’s investments in quality clean energy projects, its quest for effective solutions to tackle climate challenges and engagement in innovative climate action that helps stimulate the economy and build a more sustainable future.
Projects financed by ADFD over the past 50 years have supported sustainable development goals aimed at alleviating poverty, protecting the planet and ensuring peace and prosperity for all by 2030.
Read more
- Oral health-care brand joins hands with Emirates Environmental Group, calls for climate action
- Dewa emphasises keenness to support national and global efforts in promoting environmental sustainability
- Video: World Environment Day 2022 - Reusable bags, water dispensers, electric car chargers at Dubai’s Museum of the Future
- Dubai students recycle 2.6 tonnes of e-waste ahead of World Environment Day 2022
Financing strategic projects
The fund has made significant efforts to achieve SDG 13 (Sustainable Development Goal), which pushes for urgent action to address adverse impacts of climate change and reduce carbon emissions. It joined the global initiative to save the environment by launching and financing strategic projects around the world, which also supported socioeconomic development in partner countries.