Dubai: Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has emphasised that Dewa plays a pioneering role in supporting national and international efforts at environmental sustainability to ensure a greener world for generations to come.
In his remarks on the occasion of World Environment Day 2022, Al Tayer said: “Dubai Electricity and Water Authority plays a pioneering role in supporting national and international efforts in environmental sustainability to ensure a greener world for generations to come. This is in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership to make Dubai a sustainable city according to the highest international standards. Dewa plays a pivotal role in Dubai’s strategies to reduce carbon emissions. Net carbon emissions in Dubai dropped by 22 per cent in 2019 and 33 per cent in 2020, exceeding the target of Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy 2021 by more than double. The strategy aimed to reduce carbon emissions by 16 per cent in 2021.”
Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050
He also indicated that the Demand Side Management Strategy 2030 has also achieved significant results. Dubai has reduced consumption by 23 per cent for electricity and 21 per cent for water since 2010. We are committed to achieving the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 per cent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. One of our key projects to achieve that is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world using the Independent Power Producer model. Its total production capacity will reach 5,000MW in 2030,” Al Tayer said.
Achieving the Paris Agreement
He added: “We have launched many clean and renewable energy projects in Dubai. As one of the United Nations Global Compact members, we support global efforts and the UAE’s relentless efforts to make progress in achieving the Paris Agreement. In recognition of its efforts in this area, Dewa won the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) UN SDGs Challenge 2021. Dewa also received the 100 per cent Paperless Stamp from Smart Dubai.”
At the forefront of sustainable entities
“In the field of consumption efficiency, Dewa’s programmes and initiatives for electricity and water consumption achieved cumulative savings within target groups up to 2.2TWh and 5.6MIGD between 2012 and 2021. This is equal to providing Dh1.2 billion, and reducing Dh1.1 million tonnes of carbon emissions. Moreover, Dewa won the Five Star Environmental Award from the British Safety Council and the Globe of Honour for Environment Award for the 10th time in a row among five utilities worldwide and with full marks. This places Dewa at the forefront of sustainable entities by complying with all requirements and local and environmental standards, with zero environmental waste at all our facilities,” Al Tayer concluded.