Dubai: To commemorate World Environment Day, Dabur Herb’l Toothpaste ; a leading name in oral healthcare, unveiled its campaign that reiterates positive environmental action. Focusing on the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP’s) theme for the year ‘Only One Planet’, the brand plans to highlight living sustainably in harmony with nature via its various initiatives.
Joining hands with the Emirates Environmental Group, Dabur Herb’l Toothpaste plans to promote the ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’ culture by rewarding consumers with new toothpastes in lieu of used and empty toothpaste tubes and cartons. The collected empty tubes and toothpaste cartons will be processed further by the brand’s ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impact. These consumers who are submitting the tubes and cartons will then get a chance to participate in a plantation drive organized by Dabur Herb’l Toothpaste, whereby they will plant a tree in their name to ensure green footprint and active participation that will make a difference.
Plantation drive
People can visit the Emirates Environmental Group at Jumeirah 1, Villa No 117A, JMR 68 — Dubai from June 5-15 to contribute to this green campaign and be a part of the plantation drive from June 20-25.
Speaking about the novel initiative, Vineet Jain, head of Marketing, Dabur International, said; “At Dabur, we have always tried to integrate sustainable and responsible business practices for a clean and green space. Over the years, this global event has highlighted crucial issues like sustainable consumption, eco-conscious growth, and environmental protection. The ‘Only One Planet’ slogan for 2022 makes us pause and ponder over our lifestyle choices to replace them with sustainable and eco-friendly ones. We hope to experience an enthusiastic contribution to the empty toothpaste tubes exchange programme as well as at the plantation drive.”
Tackling growing environmental concerns
Employees at Dabur International, along with their families, will also participate in the activities mentioned above to contribute to a sustainable and responsible way of living. Along with the exchange of empty toothpaste tubes for new Dabur Herb’l Toothpaste and the plantation drive, Dabur is also committed to increasing awareness and establishing new practices that will help tackle growing environmental concerns.