Dubai: To mark World Environment Day (June 5), the Museum of the Future in Dubai is highlighting the everyday changes people can make to conserve natural resources.
Majed Almansoori, Deputy Executive Director at the Museum of the Future, said: “We fully support what World Environment Day and are taking our own steps to contribute to protecting the environment, such as using plastic-free packaging and reusable shopping bags, and providing water dispensers to reduce the use of plastic bottles.”
He added: “Preserving the environment and promoting sustainability is a priority for us, in line with the UAE’s leadership’s directives to promote sustainable development. At the Museum of the Future, we deploy technology to help design the future and develop plans to respond to the current and future challenges facing the planet.”
Not only are guests able to charge their electric vehicles while touring the museum, the number of car parking spaces is also limited to encourage the use of the autonomous Dubai Metro which is linked directly to the Museum through the Metro Link Bridge.
The building itself was designed in line with environmental and sustainability standards. It obtains a large percentage of its energy through solar panels that cover its façade. It also contains a smart irrigation system dedicated to its garden, which contains more than 100 species of native plant species able to cope with Dubai’s hot climate.