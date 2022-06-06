Dubai: Emirates Environmental Group on Monday commemorated the “green heroes” of recycling and sustainability in the UAE through the 25th edition of the “Emirates Recycling Awards” organised on the occasion of World Environment Day (June 5).
Held at Dubai Knowledge Park, the event was held under the patronage of Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, member of the Executive Council of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation – Ras Al Khaimah.
Monday’s ceremony awarded corporate entities, academic institutions and families, who were the top collectors in eight categories, for the recyclable materials of aluminium cans, plastic, paper, glass, toner cartridges, mobile phones, e-waste and scrap metal.
In EEG’s continuous effort to minimise the environmental impact of its activities, 5.90 metric tonnes of C02 emissions produced as a result of organising this programme were offset, by making a sustainable contribution to voluntary climate protection, in collaboration with EEG’s devoted corporate member, Farnek.
‘Deepening crisis’
Sheikh Salem said: “As the climate crisis deepens, I commend [EEG] and its campaigns that are oriented for climate action. These programmes are focused to mobilise communities from different backgrounds and bring them under one umbrella that aligns with the UAE’s Climate Action policy. Emirates Recycling Awards are one-of-a kind celebration in the UAE that acknowledges the efforts of the top contributors in reducing the carbon emissions thus supporting the transition towards Net Zero. The commitment of these communities will go thousand folds in our efforts to serve the environment and help us accomplish our mission of a Sustainable Future.”
Habiba Al Mar’ashi, EEG co-Founder and chairperson, said: “Natural resources are being depleted and landfills are being filled at an alarming rate. Our current system of ‘Take-Make-Use-Dispose’ is highly unsustainable and it requires a complete reassessment of our waste disposal habits. Nearly 80 per cent of household waste is made up of recyclable or organic materials like paper, plastic, aluminium, metal, glass and food waste. These wastes, when recycled, shall save significant amount of energy and reduce the mining of raw materials and emissions of harmful pollutants.”
Winners
• Aluminium cans: New York University Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi (Academic), Mark Monteiro (Individual/Family), Canpack Middle East One Person LLC (Corporate)
• Paper: Latifa School For Girls (Academic), Nia Treeza Tony (Individual/Family), AG Engineering Dubai (Corporate)
• Plastic: Our Own High School - Dubai (Academic), Nia Treeza Tony (Individual/Family), Abela & Co Al Aweer (Corporate)
• Toners: Shahd Hassan Al Suwaidan (Individual/Family), Sharjah Electricity, Gas & Water Authority (Corporate)
• Glass: New York University Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi (Academic), Aashika Singh (Individual/Family), Taj Wastemanagement LLC (Corporate)
• Mobile: Our Own High School, Dubai (Academic), Shivani Adduri (Individual/Family), Dubai Public Prosecution (Corporate)
• E-waste: Manan Nilesh Chandak (Individual/Family), Danube Home (Corporate)
• Scrap metal: Shafeeka Jamal (Individual/Family), McDonalds UAE (Corporate)