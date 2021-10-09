Dubai: A swirling mouth-watering line of 1,500 traditional Swedish cinnamon buns set a Guinness World Record at the Swedish Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday night.
Once certified as a record, the rolls were also shared with the hundreds of Expo-goers inside and outside the Swedish pavilion who celebrated the record.
Commemorating Fika, a Swedish social phenomenon involving quality time with colleagues, family, friends or someone you are trying to get to know over a coffee and pastries, the record was declared by a judge from Guinness World Records to be the longest in the world.
The feat also commemorated Cinnamon Bun Day (October 4), an annual theme day that celebrates Swedish baking traditions of the ‘Kanelbulle’.
UAE-based Mister Baker’s team had worked to create the long line. Tushar Fotedar, director, Mister Baker, said: “To bake our way into the record books is a testament to the hard work, agility and dedication that you see every day in our 22 cake shops. We are honoured to have been a part of this Guinness World Record at ‘the greatest show on earth’, Expo 2020.”