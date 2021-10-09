1 of 10
A Bonhams employee holds a painting called "Portrait of a Yoruba Lady" by Akinola Lasekan in front of a painting called "The willing & unwilling" by Joseph Ntensibe at the auction rooms in London, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. The paintings will be up for auction in Bonhams Modern and Contemporary African Art Sale on Oct. 12.
The Maine State House cupola pokes out of a fog bank rising from the Kennebec River on a chilly morning, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Augusta, Maine.
A woman looks at vases of white flowers that are part of an installation of 1,050 representing the lives lost by gun violence in New York the previous year, displayed in New York's Battery Park, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. The governors of four northeastern states agreed Thursday to share information about firearms purchases to help detect and investigate straw buyers and other gun crimes
The sun rises over a forest as a plane passes by in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.
Medical staff attend to COVID-19 patients in a mobile ICU unit, set up on the hospital grounds to cope with the high numbers of seriously ill people at the Marius Nasta National Pneumology Institute in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.
An aerial photo shows the closed beach after oil washed up on Huntington Beach, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. A major oil spill off the coast of Southern California fouled popular beaches and killed wildlife while crews scrambled Sunday, to contain the crude before it spread further into protected wetlands.
Floating barriers known as booms set up to try to stop further incursion into the Wetlands Talbert Marsh after an oil spill in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Huntington Beach, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Aubrea Baker displays her wedding photo as she and her 7-month-old daughter Haylen visit one of her late husband's favorite fishing spots Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Burlington, Kan. Her husband, Danny Baker, was among the 700,000 U.S. victims of COVID-19, dying on Sept. 14, after testing positive in July
People attend The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' twice-annual church conference Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Salt Lake City. The Utah-based faith has repeatedly encouraged its 16 million members worldwide to limit the spread by getting vaccines and wearing masks. The conference is taking place again without full attendance due to the pandemic. For the first time in two years, though, leaders were back at the faith's 20,000-seat conference center, with several hundred people watching in person.
Police are reflected in a puddle of water as they secure the area where politicians will file their certificate of candidacy before the Commission on Elections on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 in Manila, Philippines. Friday marks the start of a weeklong registration period for candidates seeking to lead the Southeast Asian nation that has been hit hard by the pandemic and deep political conflicts.
