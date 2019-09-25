We are covering the launch of the first Emirati astronaut live from Baikonur

Baikonur: In just a few hours, UAE will mark history in its space journey with the launch of Hazzaa AlMansoori to space. He will embark on his journey to the International Space Station from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and bookmark this page for live updates throughout. You can also download the GN app for notifications and updates.

12pm

Spaceflight technicians wait outside crew bus in Baikonur Image Credit: Gulf News Crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the astronauts Image Credit: Evangeline Else/Gulf News View gallery as list

11.59am

You can watch the launch live through the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre feed which will be embedded into our coverage.

Did you see this? The Burj Khalifa lit up on the occasion of UAE Space Mission with videos of the rocket and Hazzaa.

11.46am

Khalid Al Jabri, Hazza's instructor and role model, is also here. Image Credit: Janice Ponce de Leon/Gulf News

11.25am

Sole Bonaventura and her husband Memo travelled all the way from Dubai to Baikonur to see Hazzaa off to his journey.

11am

Journalists wait outside the Cosmonaut hotel, from where the UAE astronauts, Hazzaa AlMansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi, will head to the launch site.

A historic journey

First Emirati astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori will blast off to space onboard the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft with Russian commander Oleg Skripochka and Nasa astronaut Jessica Meir from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Hazzaa will carry on his shoulders the hopes and dreams of Emiratis and Arabs as he breaks through into the space frontier by being the first Emirati in space and first Arab on the ISS.

Hazzaa and his backup Sultan Al Neyadi are the UAE’s national pride. Their mission is the culmination of nearly two years of preparation and hard work together with officials from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre that oversees that UAE Astronaut Programme.

The hunt for the UAE’s first astronauts was announced no less than by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in December 2017.

Some 4,022 candidates vied to be the country’s first ambassador to space. This number was cut to 95 and was further trimmed down to 9 and then two.

When Hazzaa and Sultan were announced to be the top two candidates in September 2018, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Hazzaa and Sultan represent a new phase for Emirati youth, and they will raise the ceiling of ambitions for future generations…. Arab people can achieve, if given the suitable conditions, and the Emirati youth are representing all Arab youth.”

Hazzaa and Sultan were sent to different countries that have space programmes as part of their mission. They trained side by side at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre in Star City, Russia, in Nasa in the US, and the European Space Agency in Cologne, Germany.

They completed their final qualification exams on September 1 and 2 before they were flown to Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan for the final launch preparations.