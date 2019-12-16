Long-time UAE resident Manayil Fasal receiving a handshake from His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) in November. Image Credit: COURTESY Manayil Fasal

Dubai: Long-time UAE resident Manayil Fasal, better known as the ‘Kerala cop’, is bidding adieu after 27 years in the UAE.

Having stood guard and provided security to a long list of celebrities from various fields for nearly three decades, the 50-year-old Indian expat is returning home on Monday.

A PRO by day, Fasal had received special permission from Dubai Police to work as a bodyguard at events. And invariably, it was VVIPs that he guarded.

“I have provided security for celebrities at around 2,500 events in these 27 years,” the father-of-four told Gulf News.

He is now handing over the duty to his son, Mohammad Fawaz, and heading back home to take care of his wife who is expecting their fifth child after a gap of 14 years.

Fasal said he had provided security to several UAE and Indian leaders, film stars, politicians, ministers, diplomats, cricketers, artistes, singers, dancers, writers and poets. He has also won accolades from various community groups for his service. Going home with these cherished memories was very gratifying, he added.

“I have a collection of more than 7,000 photos with celebrities from different fields on Facebook. The pictures are my biggest treasure,” he said.

Handshake with the Ruler

Among the photos is a treasured one where he is receiving a handshake from His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) in November.

“I have photos with His Highness at last year’s SIBF and some other events. But during this year’s SIBF, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, chairman of the Sharjah Book Authority, introduced me to His Highness...I was so thrilled to receive a handshake from the Ruler. Not everyone gets so lucky.”

Hailing from the Indian state of Kerala, Fasal used to slip into a mock uniform of Kerala Police while providing security for events organised by his community members. This earned him the nickname ‘Fasal Police’.

“Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal call me Fasal Police,” he said.

The last time Fasal wore the Kerala Police uniform was during the state’s chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s visit to the UAE.

On his return to India, he plans to start a top-class security firm back home. “Private security agencies are still in their infancy over there. I would like to set a benchmark for the profession with lessons learnt from here,” he said.