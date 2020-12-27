"It gives me immense pleasure to note that a special supplement is being taken out by Gulf News on the opportunities offered by the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for the UAE.

The UAE-India Food Security Summit, also saw the participation of a large delegation from Jammu & Kashmir, comprising Government officials, farmers and exporters. This was a reflection of the importance attached by the Government of India on development and employment generation in the region, especially in the areas of tourism and horticulture. This has been possible, following a series of administrative and legal reforms, which have paved the way for greater public participation and have also served to attract foreign direct investment into the UT of Jammu & Kashmir. - Shri Pavan Kapoor, Ambassador of India to the UAE

“The Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, is fully committed to bringing an unprecedented wave of development to Jammu & Kashmir in various sectors, including tourism, infrastructure, manufacturing, healthcare and education. Jammu & Kashmir, which has some of the most scenic and beautiful landscapes across the globe, is on the path to comprehensive development. The exhibition organised by the Department of Horticulture and Agri-Products of Jammu & Kashmir, on the margins of the recently concluded UAE-India Food Security Summit, in Dubai on Dec 8-9, 2020, not only showcased some of their finest agri-products, including fresh fruits, rice, honey and GI tagged Kashmiri Saffron, but also witnessed a Kashmiri ‘Wazwan’ Food Festival. This was perhaps the first time that such kind of showcasing of J&K’s cuisine and agri-products took place in the UAE, and its residents were able to savour the delicacies of “Wazwan” - the unique cuisine of the Kashmir valley.

“The delegation from Jammu & Kashmir, led by their Principal Secretary, Navin Choudhary, saw the participation of more than 15 companies from the Union Territory. They had fruitful discussions during B2B meetings with their UAE counterparts as well as with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. The Ambassador of UAE to India, Dr Ahmed Al Banna also met with the delegation and promised them all support in their endeavour to bring Kashmiri products onto the global map through the UAE.