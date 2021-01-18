Abu Dhabi: India’s junior foreign minister will hold meetings with UAE ministers and Indian community members during his first visit to the UAE amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a top diplomat said on Monday.
India’s Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan is arriving on Monday night for a three-day visit, Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor told Gulf News.
“He is here for three days. He will leave on January 21. We are finalising his meetings with ministers here in Abu Dhabi. He will also engage with select members of the community associations,” Kapoor said.
He added that the minister’s engagement with the Indian community members would be organised in separate events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai by maintaining COVID-19 safety protocols.