Shares Dh1 million prize with one other after matching five out of six numbers

Joshy Isaac Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Last weekend saw two lucky winners share the Dh1 million cash prize after matching five out of six numbers in Emirates Loto’s ninth draw. One of the winners, Joshy Isaac, a 45-year-old electrical engineer from India, was happy to share his story.

Joshy Isaac, a UAE resident for more than 15 years, could not believe what he was hearing when he was contacted by Emirates Loto. Even after checking the website to see for himself, Joshy took some time for the news to really sink in.

“I am just so happy. I thank God for this wonderful fortune and of course, Emirates Loto. I regularly enter raffles, but I’ve never really believed I would be lucky enough to win,” said Joshy. “I could never have imagined coming from a humble farming family in India that I would win big in the UAE.”

This isn’t the first time Joshy has won with Emirates Loto as he was previously one of the thousands to have won free entry back into a draw. With his earnings, Joshy will explore charity options – and as a married man and father of three - saving the majority for his family’s future.

“Those that have Dh35 to spare should definitely enter the Emirates Loto draw,” added Joshy. “Even if you don’t win, your entry will go to supporting community initiatives and charities. As my life has been changed, Dh35 can go towards changing the lives of others.”

With no jackpot winners to date, Dh50 million is still up for grabs this coming weekend. The next live draw will take place at 9pm on Saturday, June 20, and can be watched live on www.emiratesloto.com, Emirates Loto’s social media platforms, and on Asianetnews Facebook page.