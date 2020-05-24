Emirates Loto draw Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Six people who matched five out of six numbers in Saturday’s Emirates Loto draw have taken home a Dh166,666 share of Dh1 million.

Winning numbers were 2, 13, 17, 19, 21 and 38. As there was no winner for the jackpot to date, Dh50 million still stands for the taking in next weekend’s draw.

Cash prizes of Dh300 each went to 194 players and 3,532 entrants won free entry to a future draw.

Emirates Loto, is the region’s first, fatwa-approved, fully digital collectables scheme with optional free entry to a weekly draw. This was its sixth draw since starting before Ramadan.

For those who missed out this week, entrants can buy Emirates Loto collectable(s) and choose to opt-in to the draw by selecting six numbers from one to forty-nine. Players can register from home via the Emirates Loto website or mobile app. The next draw will be held on Saturday 30 May 2020 at 9pm.