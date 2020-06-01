Dh50 million jackpot still up for grabs in June 6 draw

Emirates Loto draw Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Seven people walked away with a Dh142,857 share of the Dh1 million Emirates Loto prize on Sunday after matching five out of six numbers.

An additional 404 other people won Dh300 each for matching four numbers, while 5,177 matching three numbers gained free entry into a future draw.

The Emirates Loto winning numbers were 5, 11, 16, 20, 23 and 38.

There has still been no winner for the Dh50 million jackpot so far, therefore the jackpot rolls over into next week.

Players can register from home via the Emirates Loto website or mobile app.