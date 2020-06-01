1 of 30
This heart-wrenching image of a toddler’s vain attempt to wake up his dead mother from eternal sleep on a railway platform in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, presents the most poignant picture of the massive migrant tragedy unfolding across several states in India.
Image Credit: Social media
2 of 30
Priest Don Marcello gives a blessing to the coffins of the people who died due to COVID-19, inside the church of San Giuseppe in Seriate, northern Italy.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 30
Maria Porcel cries on the coffin of her mother, Concepcion Molero who passed away on March 31 due to a coronavirus infection at the age of 80 on April 04, 2020 in El Prat de Llobregat, Spain.
Image Credit: Getty Images
4 of 30
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, on April 4, 2020.
Image Credit: REUTERS
5 of 30
Humanity was ashamed on the Delhi-Jaipur national highway in Shahpura, Rajasthan when a labourer was forced to eat a dead dog carcass due to hunger during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. This pictures was taken from a viral video posted on social media last month.
Image Credit: YouTube/ Pradhuman Singh Naruka
6 of 30
Municipality worker sprays disinfectant on a relative of a COVID-19 victim during a funeral in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 31, 2020.
Image Credit: REUTERS
7 of 30
Aerial view of gravediggers working during the new coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic at the Vila Formosa Cemetery, in the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 22, 2020.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 30
Pat Marmo, owner of Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home, walks through his body holding facility that is struggling to handle overflow of clients stemming from COVID-19 deaths, Thursday, April 2, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 30
In this file photo taken on March 22, 2020 medical staff use a trolley to move a patient towards a medical helicopter at the Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France, as patients are evacuated to another hospital facility.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 30
A woman cries after learning about the death of a relative at Los Ceibos Hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on April 4, 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 30
A member of the military wearing full protective gear sprays disinfectant at a Hindu temple to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Image Credit: AP
12 of 30
People, wearing protective suits, offer funeral prayers for a man who died due to COVID-19, before his burial at a graveyard in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 6, 2020.
Image Credit: REUTERS
13 of 30
Gravediggers wearing protective suits gather at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, during the COVID-19 outbreak, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 2, 2020.
Image Credit: REUTERS
14 of 30
General view taken on April 3, 2020 of coffins, containing the bodies of COVID-19 victims, at the parking of the Collserola funeral parlour in Montcada i Reixac, near Barcelona.
Image Credit: AFP
15 of 30
Funeral workers wearing protective suits take a break before transporting the body of a person presumed to have died of the coronavirus at a public cemetery on April 3, 2020 in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines.
Image Credit: Getty Images
16 of 30
A funeral service worker looks at coffins of two victims of COVID-19 during a burial ceremony in the southern town of Cisternino, Italy March 30, 2020.
Image Credit: REUTERS
17 of 30
SOS Funeral workers transport by boat a coffin carrying the body of an 86-year-old woman who lived by the Negro River and is a suspected to have died of COVID-19, near Manaus, Brazil, Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Image Credit: AP
18 of 30
In this file photo taken on April 01, 2020 a medical staff watches from a platform of the Gare d'Austerlitz train station in Paris through the window of a medicalised TGV high speed trains before its departure to evacuate patients infected with the COVID-19 from Paris' region hospitals to other hospitals in the western France Brittany region.
Image Credit: AFP
19 of 30
Relatives of Margodt Genevieve, who died due to Covid-19, grieve during her funeral ceremony at the Montignies cemetery in Charleroi, Belgium, Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Image Credit: AP
20 of 30
In this file photo taken on March 29, 2020 emergency medical personnel carries a patient affected with coronavirus from a military hospital to an ambulance before being transported aboard a medicalised TGV (high-speed train) to be evacuated towards hospitals of other French regions in Mulhouse, eastern France.
Image Credit: AFP
21 of 30
Workers wearing protective masks and face shields assemble N95 masks at the High Technology in Air Filtration (ATFIL) manufacturing facility in Xochimilco, Mexico City, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
22 of 30
This photo taken on May 16, 2020 shows a medical worker taking a swab sample from a child to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus, in a street in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province.
Image Credit: AFP
23 of 30
A healthcare worker receives groceries delivered with a Starship Technologies Inc. robot in Mountain View, California, on Monday, May 18, 2020. Starship is a six-wheeled ground robot that can navigate streets and sidewalks autonomously, offering on-demand package delivery for consumers and businesses.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
24 of 30
The bridal couple Janine and Philip wears face masks during an interview after their wedding at a Drive-in cinema in Duesseldorf, Germany, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The Drive-in theater started to register official marriages on a stage, allowing all relatives and friends to attend in their cars, as weddings at the registry office are limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Image Credit: AP
25 of 30
Brazilian Alexandre Schleier speaks with his 81-year-old grandmother Olivia Schleier (R), next to his mother Eunice Schleier (L), through a window at the Premier Hospital, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on May 28, 2020. The hospital does not have any case of COVID-19 but does not permit visits to prevent contagions of the new coronavirus.
Image Credit: AFP
26 of 30
A worker sprays disinfectant on a vehicle carrying a coffin lined up to enter a cemetery as Ecuador's government announced on Thursday it was building a "special camp" in Guayaquil for COVID-19 victims, in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 2, 2020.
Image Credit: REUTERS
27 of 30
Ridley Goodside wears a goggles and a filtration mask to protect himself from exposure to coronavirus as he reads "The Book of Why" while sitting in a circle marked on the grass for proper social distancing at Domino Park in the Williamsburg borough of Brooklyn, Monday, May 18, 2020, in New York.
Image Credit: AP
28 of 30
A newly married couple rides a bike after performing rituals at Sarbamangala Mandir, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Burdwan district, India, Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Image Credit: PTI
29 of 30
Isaac Hill wears a gas mask along with his cap and gown during the graduation ceremony for Skyline High School at Motor Vu Drive-In in Idaho Falls, Idaho on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Image Credit: AP
30 of 30
A lifeguard wearing a protective facemask, looks through his binoculars, on the beach of Fregene near Rome, on May 30, 2020 as private beaches reopen as Italy eases its lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection.
Image Credit: AFP