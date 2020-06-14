Feby Pena receives an Emirates Loto donation to help her continue to provide free food to residents Image Credit: Emirates Loto

Dubai: As a surprise gesture towards a Filipina expat who feeds residents recently made redundant, Emirates Loto announced in its Saturday draw it will support her to provide another 10,000 meals.

The surprise announcement in support of Feby Peña came during Saturday night’s draw, dedicated to Philippines Independence Day celebrated days earlier on June 12.

Peña’s initiative called ‘Ayuda’ (“help” in Tagalog) has seen her spending over Dh500 of her own funds each day since Eid Al Fitr (May 24) to feed more than 400 people per day who have been made redundant due to the current economic challenges.

The mother-of-three is jobless herself.

Leading UAE daily Gulf News and news publications far as her native Philippines, and even in the US, South China, and Europe, have covered her story.

The story that got it all started Jobless Filipino expat in Dubai cooks free food for her community

Paul Sebestyen, Emirates Loto’s CEO, said, “Her story resonated with all of us here at Emirates Loto and we knew that we had to support her initiative to ensure that it sustains and that those in need continue to be nourished every day. The world can use more Febys as she truly represents the best of us.”

Dh1 million prize split

Also announced during the draw were two winners who matched five out of the six numbers (18, 23, 27, 29, 43 and 49) and have walked away with Dh500,000 each, having split the Dh1 million prize.

Additionally, 110 players collected a cash prize of Dh300 each and 2,900 entrants won a free entry to a future draw.

As there has been no winner for the jackpot to date, the Dh50 million jackpot still stands for the taking for the upcoming draw on June 20.