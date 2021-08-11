Sabu Alamittath, a 57-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire's latest draw. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: An Indian expatriate living in Dubai, an air traffic engineer, is the latest $1 million winner in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held today in Concourse C at Dubai International Airport.

Sabu Alamittath, a 57-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 365, with ticket number 4465, which he had purchased online on July 25.

“It is my day off today. I was very busy handling some personal work when I got a call informing me about my win. I was elated. I feel grateful for this win.”

Alamittath, a Dubai resident for nine years, has been working at Dubai Airports.

When asked about his plans with this win, Alamittath said a portion of the prize money will go towards charity and the rest will be handled by his wife. “The next few months will be very busy for me. So I will let my wife handle this.”

He is a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotions for more than five years now. Alamittath, who has a 24-year-old daughter living with him in Dubai, said: “This is a big surprise for me! I never dream that this will ever happen."

Alamittath, who originally belongs to the Indian state of Kerala but has made Bengaluru his home, is the 182nd Indian national to win $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotions in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Other winners

Indian expat Krunal Mithanni, 36, won a BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport (Black Sapphire Metallic) car, with ticket number 0364, in Finest Surprise Series 1780, which he had purchased online on August 7.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotions for three years now, the father of one, Mithani works as an IT manager for a shipping company. “I’m very grateful for this amazing opportunity, thank you Dubai Duty Free,” he said.

Another Indian expat Alban Dsouza, 39, won a BMW R nineT (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0966, in the Finest Surprise Series 464, which he had purchased on July 28.

A resident of Dubai for 15 years, Dsouza is a father of two and runs an office equipment business.

“I’ve been participating in your promotions for around four years now and this is the first time that I won! It feels surreal to finally receive a call from Dubai Duty Free. Thank you so much.” he said.

Filipina Jonalyn Era Glovo, 38, living in Dubai, won an Indian Scout Bobber (Jade Smoke) motorbike, with ticket number 0783, in Finest Surprise Series 465, which she had purchased on August 1 from the DDF counter. A resident of Dubai for 11 years, Glovo, who works as a senior airport services agent for Emirates airline, had bought two tickets for Series 465. She was encouraged to buy the tickets by her colleague and a second-time motorbike winner Martha Rosari, who had won in January and July this year.

“I’m so happy to finally win something big in my life!,” she said.

