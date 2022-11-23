Dubai: A Dh20 million prize was won by an Indian mechanical engineer in Mahzooz draw on November 19. The winner, who lives in Kuwait, became Mahzooz’s 30th multi-millionaire as he matched five of the five winning numbers (12, 24, 31, 39, 49).

“The stroke of luck that we saw on the 102nd Super Saturday Draws epitomise Mahzooz’s ethos: changing people’s lives overnight, forever”, said Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz, who spoke during a press conference to celebrate Dalip’s victory.

“This was part of our latest promotion, which offered participants the chance to win Dh20 million instead of the usual Dh10 million and I am very happy that the promotion didn’t end before that top prize was claimed.”

‘Memorable night’

Dalip is determined to support his family - his wife, three children aged 25, 23 and 20, as well as his aging parents - with the prize money. “I couldn’t have saved this much even if I had worked for 100 years,” said the engineer, who has spent more than a decade away from his family working in the steel industry.

“I had goosebumps when I received the email from Mahzooz on that memorable night. While getting ready for bed, I received an email from Mahzooz, but I assumed that I had won either the third prize of Dh350 or the Dh100,000 raffle draw prize. With the aid of this money, my family and I will be able to pursue all of our aspirations.”

‘Immediate indulgences’