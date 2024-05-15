Dubai: Want to work with the Dubai Police, known for being one of the most efficient and well-equipped police forces in the world?

The force has announced the opening of 150 exclusive job vacancies specifically for national service recruits and reservists.

This was unveiled at the National Service Career Fair 2024, which runs from May 13 to 15, 2024 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre - EXPO City.

The announcement reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to attracting national professional talent and investing in human resources to enable them to join an ambitious and pioneering police work environment that has received both local and international awards.

Career Fair

During this year’s edition of the career fair, Dubai Police provided national service and reserve recruits with a unique opportunity to virtually engage in the practical and professional aspects of police work.

Recruits visiting the Dubai Police stand at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City used VR headsets to simulate their desired job roles, experiencing them as if they were actively performing them.

Smart services

Major General Dr. Saleh Abdullah Murad, Director of the General Department of Human Resources at Dubai Police, emphasised the force’s commitment to offering smart, effortless ways for recruits to explore their future roles.

This VR experience allows recruits to closely examine the work environment, understand Dubai Police’s initiatives, and appreciate their efforts to enhance happiness among staff.

This innovative approach aims to reflect the recruits’ dedication to community service and improving the public’s satisfaction, ultimately advancing service quality and societal well-being.

Happiness initiatives

Maj. Gen. Murad pointed out that utilising the VR headset offers national service recruits an exceptional chance to explore the work environment in Dubai Police.

This experience allows them to acquire valuable insights into the various initiatives and endeavours to promote workplace happiness.

Internal work environment

Lt. Col. Hamad Bin Dafous, Director of the Selection and Recruitment Department at the General Department of Human Resources, explained that the VR system enables the recruits to familiarise themselves with the work environment at Dubai Police.

He further emphasised that Dubai Police has received multiple prestigious awards, including the ‘Great Place to Work’ and ‘Healthy Place to Work’ awards.

“These accolades reflect the exceptional standards of health, safety, and well-being integrated into various aspects of police work,” he added.

Lt. Col. Bin Dafous further highlighted that the experience takes national service recruits on a comprehensive exploration of working in Dubai Police, providing insights into police stations, general departments, and the role of Dubai Police within the law enforcement sectors.