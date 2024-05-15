Approval of Blue Residency enhances climate action, community’s contribution to preserving environment: Amna Al Dahak

Al Dahak said: “The approval of the Blue Residency comes in line with the Year of Sustainability, as it recognises the efforts of individuals who contribute to enriching climate and environmental work in the country. It also strengthens the UAE’s position as a global hub for sustainability and spotlights its role in creating climate-smart and environmentally friendly solutions. The approval of the residency will go a long way in supporting the country’s efforts to achieve Net Zero by 2050.”