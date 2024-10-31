Writing on his X account, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: “Warmest wishes to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and across the world. May the festival of lights bring joy, peace, and safety to you and your loved ones. Let the light in your hearts guide you toward harmony, compassion, and shared understanding. Happy Diwali!”