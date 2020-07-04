India denies approval to UAE airlines chartered for repatriation

Flights had received approvals from the respective state governments and the Indian missions from the UAE. However, the final layer of approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation was getting denied. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Community organisations chartering UAE airlines for repatriating stranded Indians have reported cancellation of their flights after India’s Civil Aviation Ministry denied approvals, shattering dreams of hundreds to fly home.

Speaking to Gulf News on Saturday, representatives of different community groups confirmed that the repatriation flights that they had chartered with UAE airlines had been cancelled since Friday.

They said the flights had received approvals from the respective state governments and the Indian missions from the UAE. However, the final layer of approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was getting denied.

Indian missions in the UAE told Gulf News that they had not received any official communication in this regard.

However, a section of the Indian media has reported that India stopped allowing UAE airlines to operate additional repatriation flights, after UAE put curbs on carrying passengers to from India to the UAE on Indian airlines.

Though the reason is not immediately clear, the cancellation of some repatriation flights chartered with UAE airlines has toppled the travel plans of hundreds of stranded Indians.

Office bearers of the Tamil community group Quaide Millath Forum told Gulf News that they had to arrange accommodation for dozens of stranded Indians, who were to board an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah to Madurai on Friday night, after the Saturday morning flight was cancelled.

“We had managed to prevent people from Dubai and Sharjah from coming to the airport as soon as we received information that the flight has been cancelled due to the approval issue. But more than 40 people had already come over very early from Abu Dhabi and Al Ain and we had to make arrangements for their accommodation,” said Abdul Rahman Rabbani of the group.

He said those who got stranded included pregnant women, small children, aged patients and jobless workers.

Accommodation issues

While some of them managed to stay with their relatives, many had to be given hotel accommodation on the night of Friday. Those in the hotel had to vacate and look for other options on Saturday.

“Since there is an issue with entering Abu Dhabi, they cannot go back today. So they have gone to some relatives and friends,” said Rabbani.

Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) in Abu Dhabi said a flight it chartered with Etihad which was supposed to fly 178 passengers and five infants from Abu Dhabi to Kozhikode in Kerala was also denied permission.

“This was the 13th flight that we chartered with Etihad for our repatriation mission. We had never had any issue earlier. We used to get DGCA permission within no time after submitting the approvals from the Kerala government and the Indian Embassy here,” said Shukoor Ali Kallungal, president of KMCC Abu Dhabi.

He said the passengers had been informed about the cancellation of the Saturday flight.

“The issue is many have already vacated their flats to leave the country. Those people will now struggle for managing their accommodation until they can fly again,” he said.

Zubair Siddiqui, who was to catch a Fly Dubai charter flight from Abu Dhabi to Hyderabad on Friday, said he was extremely disappointed when officials from the Al Manar Islamic Centre informed him about the flight cancellation at the last minute.

Siddiqui, who worked with the procurement department of a landscaping company, had lost his job in April. He has been living with support from his friends and cousins since then.

Siddiqui said he had booked his ticket on the charter flight after his long wait to get on to a repatriation flight under the Vande Bharat Mission proved futile.

A desperate Siddiqui took to Twitter seeking answers for the flight cancellation. “Today July 3rd our scheduled flight Flydubai Dxb to Hyd was cancelled adding to our misery what is @MoCA_GoI doing to us and why ? Why aren’t they permitting when all approvals are done? Please help,” he tweeted.

According to sources, about 70 per cent of the charter services for Indian repatriation have been operated by UAE airlines,

In June, Gulf News had reported that more Indians stranded in the UAE were being flown home, thanks to the participation by UAE airlines in operating chartered services for repatriation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several companies and community groups have chartered repatriation flights from UAE airlines, with some of them operating the first international flights to some destinations in India, the report on June 17 said.

What airlines say

When contacted, Fly Dubai confirmed that a Dubai to Madurai flight as well as the Hyderabad flight had been cancelled on Friday.

“We are working with the relevant stakeholders,” the airline said in a statement to Gulf News.

Questions to Etihad, Emirates and Air Arabia about the flight cancellations were not answered immediately.

However, community organisations said charter flights by UAE airlines that had received DGCA approval prior to Thursday were still being allowed to operate.