Dubai: From humble beginnings with one health centre in Al Ras area in 1943, the healthcare sector in Dubai has grown exponentially over the past eight decades.
Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has now released the details of the number of healthcare facilities and professionals that indicate the massive growth that the sector has undergone.
According to the latest figures released by the DHA, there are 4,219 licensed health facilities in Dubai.
These include 54 hospitals and 58 day surgery centres that offer cutting-edge facilities.
Compared to a handful of health practitioners 80 years ago, the emirate now prides itself on 51,764 licensed healthcare professionals who provide world-class services to residents and visitors. The figures are for the period between January and June this year. During this time, healthcare facilities in Dubai served people of 120 nationalities.
DHA was formed in June 2007 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It replaced the Department of Health and Medical Services (DOHMS) which was established in 1972.