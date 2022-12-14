Dubai: The 28th Dubai Shopping Festival, the biggest and brightest edition of DSF, kicks off tomorrow, December 15, with life-changing raffles, incredible prizes, discounts and an array of family entertainment events and festivities.

The world’s longest-running festival runs until January 29, 2023, offering prizes worth a total of over Dh40million. The action-packed 46-day festival will feature shopping, winning, entertainment, and gastronomic experiences at citywide locations, including malls, high street shops, community markets, and beachside destinations.

This DSF will see the second edition of ‘Dubai Lights’ at City Walk 2, Dubai Design District and The Pointe. The highlight of this year’s edition is a meticulously curated collection titled The Sparks Within. The mega festival will also see the world’s best New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Here is a quick guide on how to win big, where to watch fireworks, drone shows, and shop and have fun with family during this DSF.

How to win an apartment in Downtown Dubai?

Win an apartment in Downtown Dubai with the DSF 2023 Grand Prize, presented by Idealz. The online store on Tuesday announced a chance to win a deluxe apartment in the most sought-after location in Dubai by purchasing a Rosa pencil set for Dh50. The max draw date was given as June 9, 2023. Visit the website or app of Idealz for up to 150 more raffle draws taking place throughout the DSF season, and win many exciting prizes.

How to win Dh1million?

Spend Dh300 or more on shopping, dining or entertainment during DSF at Dubai Festival City Mall to get a chance to win the grand prize of Dh1million as part of ‘The Greatest Deal of the Year.’ With the Dubai Shopping Malls Group, shoppers at participating malls can win up to Dh1 million when they shop for over Dh200.

How to win a Nissan Patrol?

Purchase a ticket from any ENOC or EPPCO petrol station for Dh200 and stand a chance to win a brand new Nissan Patrol and Dh100,000 in cash daily, only with the DSF Mega Raffle.

How to win Dh100,000?

Spend Dh25 at Zoom and Dh50 at AutoPro or select Tasjeel services to get entry into the ENOC Grand Raffle for a Dh100,000 cash prize daily.

How to win 250g gold?

Shoppers spending Dh500 or more at any of the 235 participating jewellery outlets of Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) have the opportunity to be part of DJG’s ‘Live the Glitter DSF’ campaign, and win a quarter kilo of gold each. Four winners will be chosen every alternate day, and a total of 25kg of gold will be given to 100 winners during the campaign period.

Customers will be entitled to one raffle coupon for the purchase of gold jewellery worth Dh500, and two raffle coupons for the purchase of diamond and pearl jewellery worth the same amount.

How to win 1million SHARE points worth Dh100,000?

DSF SHARE Millionaire will allow shoppers spending Dh300 or more during DSF at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, and City Centre Al Shindagha a chance to take home up to 1 million SHARE points worth Dh100,000.

How to win Tickit points worth Dh50,000?

This DSF, Tickit provides shoppers with a chance to earn double or triple points across key programme partners and daily prizes, including passes to Dubai Parks and Resorts, tickets to Roxy Cinemas, dining experiences, and much more. New Tickit members who sign up during DSF with a linked Visa or MasterCard issued from the UAE and who spend a minimum of Dh100 will enter a weekly draw to win 50,000 Tickit points, equivalent to Dh50,000.

How to win TVs, iPhones, jewellery sets?

With the daily DSF Lucky Receipt, shoppers spending a minimum of Dh500 from December 15 to 25 at any of the 10 participating brands can win TVs, iPhone 14 ProMax, gemstone jewellery sets, handbags, limited edition PS 5 designer sunglasses and much more. The participating brands include, Jumbo, Sharaf DG, Jawhara Jewellery, Eros, Emax, Galeries LaFayette, Rivoli, Eyezone, FACES and Jashanmal. There are 10 prizes to be won each day from December 15 to 25.

How to shop and save big?

Over 800 participating brands across 3,500 outlets will offer 25 per cent to 75 per cent reductions throughout the festival.

Look out for DSF Daily Surprises that will reveal incredible deals from different brands each day of the festival only 24 hours before they go live. Top international brands will also provide unmissable discounts and bargains across Dubai’s malls and shopping destinations.

For three days over the last weekend of DSF, the DSF final sales will run with retailers across the city offering up to 90 per cent discount.

Where to watch fireworks?

DSF opening night fireworks at 9 pm on Thursday will light up the sky across six locations: Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Frame, Al Seef, Dubai Creek and Dubai Festival City Mall.

From December 16 until January 29, the much-loved DSF daily fireworks displays by the Al Zarooni group will provide pyrotechnic spectacles at 8:30pm or 9 pm. Shows run daily at different iconic spots across the city: Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR, Al Seef and Dubai Festival City Mall. For more information on the fireworks schedule, visit My DSF website.

Where to watch drone shows?

The DSF Drone Show will host two shows themed around DSF and the future of Dubai. Shows will take place twice daily throughout DSF at 7PM and 10PM at Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR. On New Year’s Eve, show timings change to 8pm and 11pm. Extra special laser shows will run on December 23 and 24, January 13 and 14, and January 27 to 28 to accompany the visual spectacle.

Where to watch live concerts

DSF is kicking off with a special opening concert featuring two of the region’s most loved artists, Mohamed Hamaki and Ahmed Saad. Setting the tone for the festival, this DSF will be witnessing an electric lineup of concerts from the likes of Tiesto, Wizkid, Mohammed Ramadan, and so much more. Returning again this year, Tunes DXB is back for 10 days of live entertainment showcasing talented local artists, and the second edition of Dubai Beats is back from January 6 and 7 with more than 11 contemporary artists at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.

Iconic Hollywood film music composer Hans Zimmer and his 45-piece band, orchestra, and dancers will give a sensational show on January 27 at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Where to have fun with family?

The free-to-attend DSF Markets will bring outdoor and pop-up community shopping experiences across the city, including the Al Seef market at Dubai Creek and the DSF Market at Al Muraqqabat.

The annual Etisalat Market Outside the Box (MOTB) will take place from January 19 to 29 at Dubai Design District. Families can savour products from homegrown F and B outlets and retail vendors with on-ground activities alongside live entertainment by local and regional artists.

Get ready for time travel with a new attraction of this edition of DSF, the Dubai 80s pop-up at Last Exit Al Khawaneej. It will serve nostalgia with old-school pop-ups from the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s from 5pm to 11pm from December 23 to January 1. Another first, the COREUNITY Festival, will take over Dubai’s adventure capital Hatta to deliver incredible music, movement and wellness from January 13 to 15, 2023.

Where to get entertained while shopping?

Shoppers should keep an eye out for enticing performances at any of these locations: La Mer, City Walk 2, Al Seef, Dubai Festival City Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, The Pointe, Nakheel Mall, Gate Avenue, DIFC, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, Bluewaters, Al Khawaneej and JBR The Walk.

Shoppers will be entertained with a schedule of in-mall and outdoor entertainment of fun acts and performances. Amidst all the shopping, performing artists covering dance, music, theatre and circus acts will be popping up across the city.