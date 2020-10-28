One of the 600 sanitisation stations at Global Village Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Global Village has gone all out to ensure that the park will be regularly disinfected for the safety of its visitors.

Park teams can be seen conducting disinfection treatments across all common areas following the daily closure of the place using SHIELDme sanitisation products, which will also be distributed across Global Village in over 600 hand sanitisation stations and for the frequent cleaning activities during operational hours. Furthermore, guests can purchase a wide range of personal sanitisation SHIELDme products at a retail shop at the World Avenue of Global Village so they can use them at home.

Khadija Khalifa, Senior Director of Commercial at Global Village, said: “Our partnership with SHIELDme is another step towards ensuring that we provide our guests with best-in-class sanitisation measures. The SHIELDme products are 100 per cent natural and safe for the whole family. We were delighted to find a partner with a product that is alcohol free yet certified to kill 99.99 per cent of germs and viruses. Our teams have implemented one of the most comprehensive sanitisation plans in our industry for Season 25 and we are grateful for the support we have received from SHIELDme.”

SHIELDme products have been accredited by Dubai Municipality after being certified by nine medical centres and laboratories from around the world.