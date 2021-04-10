Dubai: Homeopathic practitioners in the UAE held virtual gatherings and webinars on World Homeopathy Day (April 10) on Saturday.
The theme of the online meeting was “Vision of homeopathy for UAE”. Several senior practitioners, representatives from different emirates and executives from homeopathic pharmaceuticals shared their views and plans for the future of homeopathy in the region.
Homeopathy is gaining popularity ever since the Ministry of Health and Prevention started regulating the system, the practitioners said. There are more than 250 qualified and licensed homeopaths in UAE.
World Homeopathy Day is observed to mark contribution to homeopathy to the world of medicine and in honour of Dr Samuel Hahnemann who founded the homeopathic medicine system more than 200 years ago. The members of Indian Homeopathic Medical association practicing in the UAE held a gathering on Zoom to mark the 266th birth anniversary of Dr Hahnemann.
What is homeopathy used for?
Dr Neetu Nicholas, a homeopath in Dubai, said: “Homeopathy offers effective treatment for many ailments without any side effects. It can be used to treat various illnesses like chronic skin problems, gastric issues, and menstrual irregularities and even it addresses the psychological illnesses.”
Gaining popularity?
She added: “In my 14 years of homeopathy practice in Dubai, I have seen that homeopathy gained popularity slowly, and now more patients are coming for their everyday ailments. The Ministry of Health and Prevention is also very supportive towards alternative medicines, especially homeopathy.”
Active ingredients found in homeopathy usually are plant, animal, or mineral-based. Another homeopath, Dr Soumya Krishnan, said: “Homeopathy is used to treat many common acute and chronic paediatric problems including asthma, allergies, colic, croup, eczema, behavioural problems, sleep disorders etc... Homeopathy medicines are extremely safe for the children.”