From pool passes, to piercings and even a free yoga class... Here's everything going on in the UAE this weekend.
SPEND THE DAY BY THE POOL AT RIVA: Riva Beach Club is delighted is offering a limited time day pass offer priced at Dh110 per person for the weekend. Whether alone or with friends and family, guests can spend the full day in the sun and unwind in panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf paired with mouth-watering food and beverages.
CHECK OUT THE BUNKER AT TOP GOLF: “The Bunker” mini-golf has opened in Topgolf Dubai. Perfect for those who want to practise their swing. The Bunker is a fun and funky environment located on the lower ground floor of Topgolf Dubai. Featuring a 9 hole sports-themed courses both inside and outside. The Bunker also features a café serving up desserts such as crepes, waffles and Topgolf Dubai’s speciality freak shakes as well as the usual extensive food and drinks menu. Bunker mini-golf is priced at Dh60 per person.
CELEBRATE SAKURA AT ARMANI HOTEL DUBAI: Missing the cherry blossoms this year? Armani / Hashi will host a Japanese celebration for the cherry blossom festival with a spotlight on the fragrant pink petals. The special menu features a Wagyu beef tataki with black truffle amidst an amazing floral presentation or opt for some traditional seafood Tempura selection. It also includes Toro sushi and sashimi and of course the signature Wagyu Robatayaki. End with the chefs cherry dessert platter. Priced at Dh699 per person this limited menu is available until April 30.
SPEND SATURDAYS AT THE PLAYGROUND WITH LOVE PARTIES: Love Parties has launched Dubai’s adult playground at BFF Pub and Sports Bar, Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel. Launching on Saturday, April 10, Playground is an interactive game haven with fun activities including virtual golf and football, darts, Jenga, pool and snooker all within one amazing venue, BFF Pub and Sports Bar, Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel. Step inside the energy-filled wonderland every Saturday from 1pm to 10pm and get ready for action, whether it’s with a quiet, yet competitive game of Uno, a kickabout on the virtual football pitch or a friendly game of foosball. The food and beverage package options throughout the afternoon include five beverages, such for Dh155 and five starters including nachos, beef sliders and buffalo wings for Dh99.
BELUGA RESTAURANT & LOUNGE's NEW AFTERNOON TEA: Beluga has launched its afternoon tea menu, offering a globally inspired menu includes sweet and savoury treats and the Beluga signature caviar for those looking for an added indulgence. The lounge in the Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah, decorated in white and gold marble interiors, will be serving afternoon tea daily from 2pm to 6pm, priced at Dh220. With a choice of four savoury and four sweet snacks, including crab tart and freshly baked blueberry muffins. Other treats on the menu include Salmon Blinis, Salmon Rillette and Vol Au Vent Mushrooms for vegetarians. For dessert, Financiers, Chocolate Tart and Macarons.
FREE SUNSET YOGA AT PALM WEST BEACH: Take a break from your day-to-day routine with a relaxing sunset yoga session at Palm West Beach on Saturday, April 10. Head down for a special free outdoor yoga experience led by Allaoua Gaham, Director of Yoga La Vie and Lululemon brand ambassador in Dubai, alongside Laura Weston, Dina Cassir, Goli Cramer and Sabrina Biljana. Zen seekers can expect a unique fusion of yoga and Pilates to build core strength and stretch key muscles in the body. The 75-minute class will start at 5.30pm and end with a group meditation to bring a sense of calm, serenity and inner peace.
VISIT THE NEWLY OPENED MARIA TASH: Luxury piercing brand Maria Tash has opened a new store location in Mall of the Emirates. If you are thinking of getting your ears pierced, you can head there and choose from hundreds of different designs and unique stylings that feature multiple studs and rings. If you buy your jewellery, you can get pierced for free. Maria Tash will be located on the First Floor inside the Mall of the Emirates.
THE BEST OF DUBAI: 12 HANDS. ONE NIGHT: On April 10, six of Dubai’s top chefs gather for a one night only event at Dusit Thani Dubai’s street-style restaurant, 24th St. The event starts from 7pm and goes until late featuring street-style specialities from Roberto’s Francesco Guarracino, Valrhona’s Glenn Noel, Abu Dhabi Hilton Yas Island’s John Buenaventura, BOCA’s Matthijs Stinnissen, Benjarong’s Wichit Panyo, and Reform Social & Grill’s Yugal Kishor. Some dishes to watch out for include Raviolone Alla Genovese, Smoked Chilly and Garlic Chicken Tikka, Street-food Tacos with Beef Tongue, Grilled Galician Octopus, Thai Shrimp Cakes, Apricots and Dulcey, to name a few. Priced at Dh299 per person, this event has limited seats.
THE HIDDEN HOG DEBUTS NEW SATURDAY ROAST MENU: Modern European restaurant The Hidden Hog has launched a new Saturday Roast experience that takes place weekly from 12.30pm to 4pm. Priced at Dh137 per person, the menu includes a roast dinner, dessert and two beverages. A duo of meat selection allows guests to enjoy both slow-cooked black angus ribeye and tender spare ribs on their roast dinner, paired with potato dauphinoise, classic Yorkshire puddings, glazed mixed carrots and peas, and not forgetting lashings of gravy to drizzle atop. A traditionally prepared dessert of tiramisu ensues, comprising indulgent layers of ladyfinger biscuits, creamy mascarpone and marsala espresso.
LAST CHANCE TO TRY SAKURA MENU AT AKA: In celebration of Sakura Week, AKA offers a specially curated menu featuring the venue’s most enticing dishes. With a lively ambience and great views, guests can indulge in a range of dishes paired with Cherry Blossom themed beverages to mark this special occasion. Guests will be seated to enjoy the AKA salad starter, including fresh Burrata, Wagyu tataki drizzled in rich fresh truffle, Ramen noodles served with pack Choi and egg, chicken, and beef, and special oven-baked Wagyu Tomahawk prepared with salt, truffle, and spicy beef sauce. The menu also features Akami Tataki with pickled daikon and Yu Kee sauce, freshly baked Canadian lobster with sisho butter, and Grilled Octopus served with eggplant puree and Sakura mix. The menu is available until April 12.
