Dubai: If you cannot raise a flag at your home or workplace this UAE Flag Day on November 3, you have the opportunity to do it in the virtual world from anywhere on Earth, thanks to an initiative by the Ministry of Education.

The ministry has created an online platform for UAE citizens and residents to proudly raise the national flag electronically on the upcoming Flag Day.

“As a confirmation of love and loyalty to the flag, our country is celebrating the Flag Day soon. So the Ministry of Education is urging you to raise the flag electronically through the link http://www.edumediacentre.com/flagday/,” the ministry posted on its Twitter page.

The webpage is created to help hoist the fluttering image of the UAE flag – now kept at half-mast — on the Flag Day by clicking on the link on the webpage.

A message on the webpage urges people to “Raise it High. Raise it Proud.” The webpage also shows a countdown to November 3 when the participants will be able to raise the flag electronically.

The webpage, a joint initiative of the ministry and the Education Media Centre, has the UAE national anthem’s instrumental version playing in the background.

Innovative concept of patriotism

Patriotic Emiratis and proud UAE expats are enthusiastically sharing the link on social media platforms. The number of people visiting the page to participate has been going high into the thousands within just hours of its launch.

S. Yousuf Al Hashimi, an Emirati student, told Gulf News: “It’s a very innovative idea. The Ministry of Education is expected to be teaching innovative things to the students and they have introduced this new concept of patriotism through digital media.”

The engineering student at the Higher College of Technology said the initiative would help Emiratis studying and working abroad and those who cannot make it physically to raise the flag including people of determination. “They all can just do this and feel proud of being part of the ceremony.”

Andrea Godwin, an Indian student who was born and raised in Dubai, said the initiative would help almost everyone with an internet connection to show their love and respect for the UAE flag.

“It is very convenient. At school, we used to have the flag-hoisting ceremony. This is my first year in the university and I don’t know if we will have the same over there. But, whether we have the official ceremony or not, I will be happy to raise the flag through this link.”

What is UAE Flag Day?

The UAE Flag Day is commemorated on November 3 every year since it was first launched in 2013 by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The day marks the anniversary of the day President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan became President of the UAE in 2004.

The UAE flag — a symbol of pride, loyalty and belonging for both Emiratis and expats — will be seen decorating the country on the Flag Day.