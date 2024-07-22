First aid kit essentials: Ensure your first aid kit includes oral rehydration salts, a thermometer, multiple water bottles, cloths for cooling, a fan, or a battery-operated water sprayer.

Heat stress guidebook: Keep a guidebook on recognising and treating heat stress symptoms handy.

Emergency contacts: Record contact information for the nearest health centre or ambulance service.

Block sunlight: Use shades or curtains to block out the sun during peak hours. Open windows at night to allow cooler air to circulate through the house.

Use cooling devices: Utilise fans and air conditioners to maintain a comfortable indoor temperature.

Avoid peak heat: Refrain from going outside during the hottest parts of the day unless absolutely necessary.

Optimal activity timing: Schedule outdoor activities for early morning or later in the evening when temperatures are cooler.

Skin protection: Apply moisturiser and sunscreen before going outside to protect your skin from UV rays.

Sun protection: Wear a hat or use an umbrella to shield yourself from direct sunlight.

Stay hydrated: Drink water regularly to maintain hydration.

Appropriate clothing: Wear lightweight, light-coloured, and loose-fitting clothing to help keep your body cool.

Cooling accessories: Carry a water bottle and a small cloth. Use the damp cloth on your neck to cool down.

Hydrating foods: Consume fruits and vegetables with high water content, such as watermelon, oranges, strawberries, tomatoes, and cucumbers, to help stay hydrated from within.

What are heatwaves?

Earlier this month, the ministry explained that heatwaves are a natural meteorological phenomenon, resulting from the trapping of warm air in the atmosphere.

Due to climate change, they are intensifying and becoming more frequent, causing health issues, the ministry pointed out.

However, heatwaves don’t occur all of a sudden, it was clarified.

Heat waves occur when temperatures exceed their normal average for several consecutive days. High humidity can exacerbate the felt temperature, making it seem much hotter than it is, the ministry explained.

People who are most vulnerable to heat wave impacts are pregnant women, infants, children, the elderly, and outdoor workers.

Heat exhaustion prevention

MoHAP on Monday said a heat exhaustion prevention campaign that was launched on July 1 has seen 3,300 construction workers benefitting from free medical checkups and first aid training. The campaign under the slogan “Your Safety is Our Goal” was launched in association with the Sharjah Supreme Council for Family Affairs, alongside government, local, and private sector partners.

It offers medical examinations, awareness lectures, symbolic gifts, and first-aid training. The campaign also provides preventive guidance, distributes necessary supplies, and offers free medical examinations and health consultations for early detection and appropriate treatment of heat-related symptoms. It also aims to advise employers on protecting workers from heat exhaustion, recognizing their efforts during the summer months.