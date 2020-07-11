Dubai: Friends Of Cancer Patients’ Ameera Fund has raised Dh12.58 million to boost treatment worldwide through nine projects geared towards reducing the burden of the disease on patients, healthcare systems, and civil society organisations.
Financial aid of over Dh11.18 million was extended to thousands of beneficiaries – patients, researchers and medical professionals – in Jordan, Mauritania, Tanzania, Palestine, Ethiopia, Côte d’Ivoire and Pakistan, and included a partnership worth Dh735,000 with the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). The Fund also pledged Dh1.4 million to support the treatment of cancer patients in the UAE.
The Ameera Fund was launched by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Founder and Royal Patron of FOCP, to honour the contributions of the late humanitarian activist, Ameera Bin Karam, in supporting cancer patients in the UAE and abroad. The Ameera Fund targets cancer care at a global scale through collaborative projects in the fields of cancer research, capacity building, prevention, and treatment.
Every year, the Ameera Fund allocates 40 per cent of its budget to help and support patients in the UAE, 30 per cent for patients outside the country, while the remaining 30 per cent is used to build the capacities of cancer organisations in the UAE and beyond.
Individuals and organisations in the UAE and beyond, who want to contribute to the cause can make donations through the main branch of Sharjah Islamic Bank. The account details are as follows: Account number 0011430430015, IBAN AE420410000011430430015 or call FOCP at +97165065542.