The UAE Ministry of Health ordered Ajmal's Sacrifice for Her talcum powder to be removed from the market due to high levels of harmful bacteria. Image Credit: Supplied

Also in this package What is talc, where is it used and why is asbestos a concern?

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has instructed local authorities to withdraw a brand of talcum powder from the UAE market, in addition to the removal of a brand of sexual enhancement tablets.

In a circular issued on Sunday, the health ministry said that the decision was implemented after authorities in Saudi Arabia carried out laboratory tests and discovered high levels of bacteria.

Dr Amin Hussein Al Amiri, MoHAP’s assistant undersecretary for public health policy and licensing, said the bacteria posed a threat to the health and safety of consumers.

The product Sacrifice for Her was manufactured by Ajmal International Trading Co. in the UAE.

Following laboratory tests carried out for two batches in Saudi Arabia, the health ministry warned against its use for personal care as the high quantities of bacteria exceeded the limit as specified by MoHAP.

The two affected batches included A7867012 with an expiration date of August 2021, while the second batch A7867068 had an expiry date of September 2023.

Harmful supplements

The MoHAP also issued another circular to ban and remove the sex booster Black Horse as it contained the Tadalifil, which caused a sharp drop in consumers’ blood pressure.

Black Horse tablets were removed from the UAE market for harming consumer's health. Image Credit: Supplied