The FDA last tested talc products in 2010 and found no asbestos, but it was provided raw talc from only four suppliers and tested only 24 commercial products. Experts who have analysed talc on behalf of plaintiffs suing Johnson & Johnson say they have detected asbestos in talc products. The FDA does not test cosmetics for safety. With the exception of colour additives, neither makeup nor any of its ingredients require the agency’s approval. The agency says it takes the possible presence of asbestos in cosmetics very seriously but manufacturers and marketers are responsible for their safety.