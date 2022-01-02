Schools’ vaccination numbers and percentages for in-class students will be updated every two weeks Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Parents can now view vaccination rates across their children’s classrooms, macro-bubbles and schools in Abu Dhabi.

As of December 30, 2021, Abu Dhabi parents have been able to update their Alhosn App, add their children to their personal accounts, and access updated school information through the ‘Abu Dhabi Blue Schools’ feature on the app.

This comes as Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and Alhosn National Health System recently announced that the Blue Schools initiative has been integrated into the Alhosn App.

A Blue status means at least 85 per cent of in-class students have been vaccinated Image Credit: Supplied

The Blue Schools initiative sees schools colour coded according to their vaccinate rate among their students – with Blue representing a rate of 85 per cent and above.

To ensure student privacy, school and classroom vaccination insights will appear as anonymised percentages and numbers. Schools’ vaccination numbers and percentages for in-class students will be updated every two weeks.

About Blue Schools

Launched in October 2021, the Abu Dhabi Blue Schools initiative encourages immunisation of all students to increase protection against COVID-19 and its variants. The initiative offers Abu Dhabi schools a roadmap to normalcy by providing customised privileges based on student vaccination rates.

Since its launch, the initiative has helped drive increased vaccination uptake among Private and Charter School students, with 45 of schools already moving to the Yellow tier, 22 to the Green tier, and two schools to the Blue tier after achieving higher than 85 per cent vaccination rates for students attending schools physically.

Encouraging parents

ADEK Undersecretary Amer Al Hammadi said: “Our objective is to deliver maximum transparency… We believe this honest, responsible and private utilisation of data will afford increased visibility and encourage more parents to play their role in fostering health and safety across the emirate’s education ecosystem.”

Abu Dhabi’s leading response to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the emirate being named the region’s safest city by the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Safe Cites Index, added Al Hammadi.