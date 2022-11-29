Operated by public health provider the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), the centre will be open throughout the week, with services available from 9am to 7pm.

The centre was inaugurated Dr Farida Al Hosani, director of infectious diseases at Abu Dhabi Public Health Center; Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, CEO of Seha’s Ambulatory Healthcare Services; Ashraf Ali, executive director of Lulu Group International, the owner of Al Wahda Mall; and Wajeb Abdallah Al Khoury, director of Line Investments and Property- the real estate arm of Lulu Group International.

The facility is located on the third floor of the mall's new extension, opposite the food court Image Credit: Supplied

Seha said the centre will accept both appointment-based and walk-in clients, with fast-track and regular visa screening services made available.

“This is the second centre we operate in a shopping mall setting in line with our continuous efforts to enhance accessibility to visa screening services and ensure a smooth client journey. As the largest and leading provider of visa screening services in Abu Dhabi Emirate, we continuously work with the Department of Health — Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre to ensure that we provide a continuum of care at the highest standards for the community,” Dr Al Ghaithi said.

Dr Khadija Al Marashda, director of disease prevention and screening at Ambulatory Healthcare Services, said: “We are proud to operate our new Visa Screening Centre in Al Wahda Mall, which is a distinctive addition to Ambulatory Healthcare Services’ network of 13 visa screening centres spread across the emirate, in addition to our visa screening mobile solution.”