Dubai: In a rare surgery, a UAE surgeon from Burjeel Hospital, Sharjah successfully removed 20 kg of fat from the breasts of a 20-year-old Emirati youth.

The young man suffered from gynecomastia, a medical condition in men where the breasts are enlarged.

The Emirati youth, who declined to be identified, was suffering from acute pain and swelling in his left breast. The patient had earlier undergone a fat implant (transfer of fat) procedure about a year ago. Upon examination, it was found that he was suffering from a severe case of gynecomastia on both sides of his breasts.

The fat implantation procedure had also left a huge amount of fat in his breasts, aggravating the condition. Dr. Mohamed El Sayed Eraki Ibrahim, Consultant General and Pediatric Surgery told Gulf News: “This condition is rare in men. The medical condition occurs in most cases due to an imbalance of estrogen and testosterone hormones. The changes in the hormone level trigger an increase in the amount of breast gland tissue resulting in enlargement of breasts. Though the condition is normal, in rare cases, it might cause severe swelling, pain and discharge from the nipples. The youngster had a severe case.”

“After a detailed examination, I apprised him about his condition and the type of surgery to be performed. He was subjected to a bilateral mastectomy where the breast tissue of the patient was removed,” Dr Eraki added.

The fat was removed through a small subareolar wound. About 10 kilograms of fat was removed from each breast.

The patient said he was feeling relieved. “I was going through a tough phase of my life. I am better now. I am grateful to the doctor and the hospital for the services and care.”

