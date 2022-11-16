Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has organised a blood donation campaign in cooperation with PHRMAG, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association Gulf, at the Dubai Blood Donation Centre, which is affiliated with Dubai Health Authority (DHA).
The initiative aims to encourage MoHAP’s private sector partners to donate blood to save patients, promote social solidarity, and raise awareness of the private sector’s social responsibility practices.
The campaign was launched by Dr Amin Hussein Al Amiri, assistant undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector, MoHAP, during his visit to the Dubai Blood Donation Centre.
Al Amiri was the first blood donor, followed by the directors of PHRMAG member companies and their personnel.
As part of its commitment to promoting social responsibility practices, MoHAP said it is coordinating with enterprises and local licensed blood banks to make the most of the blood donation campaign.
Health benefits
In addition to being a humanitarian act that contributes to saving the lives of patients in need of blood transfusion, blood donation helps lower the risk of heart disease and stroke, increase bone marrow activity in the production of new blood cells, and remove excess iron from the donor’s body.
read more
Dr Al Amiri emphasised that the blood donation campaign demonstrates MoHAP’s keenness to implement the directives of the nation’s wise leadership to improve the private sector’s social responsibility, adding that the private sector has proven to be an essential partner in humanitarian work.
He stressed that this campaign would reflect positively on societal health as it promotes the value of giving, and supports the nation’s strategic stock of safe blood.
“We started this campaign in cooperation with PHRMAG to motivate the ministry’s private sector partners and educate their employees about the value of blood donation, encourage volunteerism, and raise their general awareness of social responsibility,” he added.