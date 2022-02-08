Abu Dhabi: Donating blood regularly can help lessen cardiovascular risk and is another reason why residents should opt to regularly donate blood, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has advised.

The public health provider has once again called upon residents to donate blood regularly and highlighted the benefits of the practice. In a social media post, Seha also clarified the eligibility criteria for blood donation. “Residents can help save lives by donating blood at centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra,” the Seha statement said.

The authority earlier highlighted how a single donation can be separated into its components — red blood cells, plasma, platelets and cryoprecipitate — and thus save multiple lives. It had added that even people who had tested positive for COVID-19 can safely donate blood ten days after they tested positive if they are asymptomatic, or they can donate blood ten days after their symptoms have subsided.

General guidelines

If you are looking to donate blood, here are some general guidelines, released by Seha:

Who can donate blood?

Donors must meet the following criteria:

-Be in general good health.

-Should be aged between 18 and 65 years.

-Weigh at least 50kg.

-Pass a medical assessment.

Can my body replace the amount of donated blood?

It takes less than 48 hours to replace the lost blood and just a few weeks to replace the red blood cells.

How often can I donate blood?

The waiting period between two donations can differ, depending upon the blood components donated:

-Donating of whole blood can be undertaken every two months.

-Plasma or platelets can be donated every month.

What are the benefits of blood donation for the donor?

-Donating blood can help reduce the risk of heart diseases and strokes.

-It may also stimulate the bone marrow to produce new blood cells.

-It prevents the accumulation of iron.

Precautions

What precautions should I take after donating blood?

-Drink plenty of fluids.

-Do not carry heavy weights for 24 hours.

-Do not smoke for six hours.

-Avoid being in high places as you may feel sick or dizzy.

-Avoid driving for long distances.

Who should not donate blood?

The following groups of people should avoid donating blood:

-Pregnant women and those who have recently given birth.

-Those who have had recent surgery or are taking certain medications.

-Patients with chronic or infectious diseases.

Where can I donate blood in Abu Dhabi?

Abu Dhabi Blood Bank: 7am-10pm, from Sunday to Friday; closed on Saturday. Call 02-8191700 to book an appointment.

Al Ain Blood Bank: 7am-9pm, from Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on Sunday; closed on Saturday. Call 03-7074191 to book an appointment.