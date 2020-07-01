Dubai: A two-month-old baby weighing 3.5kg underwent a successful open heart surgery at the cardiology department of the Al Qassimi Women and Children’s Hospital after she was diagnosed with congenital defects that was leading to cardiac and respiratory failure.
For the mother, this baby was a gift of life after a 12-year history of having no children and the death of a child from congenital disease earlier. The baby girl who was admitted into the pediatric intensive care unit was put on a ventilator after she developed severe breathing problems.
Dr Safia Al Khaja, director of the hospital, expressed her happiness at the success of the surgery despite the current circumstances which didn’t hamper the medical team from meeting the challenge. She thanked Dr Ahmed Al Kamali, head of the Pediatric Department, and other medical staff for their efforts.
She said the hospital is well-equipped to provide necessary care for children with complicated congenital heart defects.
Dr Safia said, “Such medical achievements reflect the unlimited support of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, as well as the fruitful efforts of the medical staff, including doctors, surgeons, anaesthesiologists, intensive care technicins and technicians, in addition to the availability of the postoperative acute care. This has contributed to reducing the rate of hospital stay and bringing children back to normal life.”
After the surgery, the baby was removed from the ventilator and transferred to the pediatric surgery ward the following day.
On the third day, the baby left the hospital with her parents. She was well and her breastfeeding. For their part, the parents thanked the hospital for their care.