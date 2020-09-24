Siblings Tia and Rio Watson. Rio has a rare chromosome disorder (1q44 deletion syndrome) that affects his motor skills and make even simple movements such as walking a challenge. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Siblings Tia and Rio Watson, better known as members of Dubai-based Team AngelWolf, are set to virtually climb another famous landmark later this month from their home.

Tia (13 years old, weighing 42kg) will climb virtually Sydney Opera House with Rio (17 years old, 45kg), a Person of Determination with rare chromosome disorder, strapped on her back on September 26. The challenge is part of #ClimbWithRio initiative that was launched by Team AngelWolf, a non-profit foundation registered with the Community Development Authority that was created to encourage inclusion of People of Determination and for everyone to live a healthy life. Rio has a rare chromosome disorder (1q44 deletion syndrome) that affects his motor skills and make even simple movements such as walking a challenge.

#ClimbWithRio is held every last weekend of each month, over three days (Friday, Saturday, Sunday), where anyone can virtually do physical activities with Team AngelWolf, that has competed in many events over the past years to raise awareness of people in the UAE with disabilities and to facilitate their involvement in sport. Special bond between siblings

Going Down Under Sydney Opera House, one of the most famous and distinctive buildings in the world, is a multi-venue performing arts centre at Sydney Harbour. Its highest roof point is 67 metres above sea level, which is the same height as a 22-storey building. Tia and Rio will do the challenge on Saturday at 6pm (UAE time). Team AngelWolf said those who would like to join the duo can set their own goal and either join them at the same time live or complete it at their convenience over the weekend.

Tia and Rio have a very special bond. Tia said: ‘’In my world I am his (Rio) sister, his translator, his teacher and his helper; sometimes I have to make sacrifices and have a little more patience but most importantly I am his best friend. I am the voice of a sister of a brother with disabilities. My goal is to encourage our community to be active and inclusive by showing the rest of the universe how I live with the most amazing brother in the world,” she said.

Rio and Tia will climb up and down the stairs of their home a staggering 9.25 times, the equivalent height of Sydney Opera House. Image Credit: Supplied

Last month, Tia initiated #RunWithTiaAndRio challenge, where she ran three kilometres a day for 31 days while pushing Rio in his chair (60kg). Tia added some extra runs in the month to complete the hundred kilometres. “Rio loved every moment of the challenge, doing it with his sister, and he is now extremely excited to climb the next landmark with Tia,” Team AngelWolf said.