Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced six new cases of New coronavirus (covid-19) have been detected through the early reporting system. The infected persons are of different nationalities, including four Iranians, one Bahraini and one Chinese.

This brings the total number of peoples diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) in the UAE to 19 cases. The newly infected persons came from Iran before the suspension of flights from Iran.

All of the new cases had come to the UAE from the Islamic Republic of Iran ahead of the travel ban enforced recently, said MoHAP in a statement.

Recovered

The ministry has also announced the recovery of two Coronavirus cases, bringing the number of recovered to five, all of them Chinese.

The two who have recovered are 36-year-old and 37-year-old Chinese citizens, and they have received treatment in UAE hospitals. The first belongs to the Chinese family who first tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the UAE.

Twenty-eight people who contacted the previous confirmed cases have been quarantined and all preventive measures for medical isolation have been taken to prevent the spread of the infection.

They will subject to specialised screening procedures to ensure that they are free of the disease for the safety of the community. The ministry said it has already taken all the necessary measures, including investigating, examining contacts and following up as part of its precautionary measures in cooperation with health authorities.