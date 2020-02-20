New centre will shorten time to undergo medical exams, issue residency visas to 30 minutes

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, Thursday inaugurated the Smart Salem Centre, a medical fitness and occupational health screening facility, in City Walk, Dubai.

The medial fitness facility, the world’s first-of-its kind centre, is equipped with the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics and the Internet of Things.

The new centre will shorten the time it takes to register, undergo medical exams and issue residency visas from 28 hours to only 30 minutes, in cooperation with Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

Shaikh Hamdan was welcomed by robot Salem, upon his arrival at the centre, which will easy the issuance of residency visa process in Dubai, by reducing a customers’ waiting time spent in registration, conducting medical fitness test and other procedures.

Robot Salem accompanied Shaikh Hamdan while touring the centre, where he was briefed about customers’ registration procedures, passport information, biometric data regarding iris scan and biometric identification.

Sheikh Hamdan said: “Today, we opened the “Smart Salem Centre" for medical fitness and occupational screening, a healthcare world-first, using 4th Industrial Revolution tech, AI, robotics & the Internet of Things, it will provide the exceptional service that Dubai government customers deserve.”

Shaikh Hamdan was informed about the use of IoT technology to measure vital signs, and then visited the blood drawing room where the blood is drawn from customers, using cutting-edge technologies without the need to use a needle.

He also visited the X-ray room, also equipped with AI technology, and then stopped at the Dubai Residency office where customer’s data is authenticated. Shaikh Hamdan watched the processing and issuance of the first residency visa.

He thanked all those who have contributed to the implementation of the cutting-edge project. “We look forward to more innovations in order to bring happiness to all Dubai government’s customers and provide them with premium services they deserve,” Shaikh Hamdan said.