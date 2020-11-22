Surgeons use the latest technique for treating a young man’s multiple fracture

Image Credit:

The orthopaedic team at Saudi German Hospital Sharjah performed a successful surgery on a young man who suffered bone fractures in a traffic accident.

The medical team in the emergency department provided initial care and made a preliminary installation of the fractures using a temporary splint until the completion of the examination and diagnosis.

The X-ray showed he suffered from multiple fractures.

The orthopaedic surgeons then decided that his condition required direct surgical intervention.

They used the latest technique for the treatment of fractures, namely the self-closing metal strips, which has witnessed radical development over the past years in terms of design and diversity in their form in proportion to the condition of each fracture.

The operation was successfully performed and the patient was discharged from the hospital after two days, says Dr Ahmed Yousef Mattahna, Orthopaedic Surgeon at Saudi German Hospital Sharjah.

Soon after, the patient started physiotherapy and the rehabilitation process to get back to normal life.

Dr Reem Osman, Group CEO of Saudi German Hospitals UAE, appreciated the effort of the team who conducted the successful surgery.

“Saudi German Hospital Sharjah is becoming a pioneer in surgery and positioning itself as a leading centre for surgery,” says Dr Reem.

“The hospital’s Orthopaedic Department provides all surgical and therapeutic services for all types of injuries including sports and fractures including that of the spine.

“The department is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and follows international standards. It handles all types of complex cases and provides integrated medical care to patients.

“Saudi German Hospital Sharjah conducts complex surgeries in every field, from neurosurgery, general surgery, vascular surgery and cancer surgery to obstetrician/gynaecology and urology, helping improve patient outcomes.”