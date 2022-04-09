Dubai: On the occasion of World Health Day, which was observed on April 7, and in alignment with the spirit of Ramadan, Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, has announced a medical camp for more than 5,000 underprivileged people. The medical camp, to be held tomorrow, will also subsequently run for five hours in the evening each day, till the end of this month.

The camp is being organised to create awareness about the fact that health is a human right and everyone should have access to health care at the right time. Throughout the camp, specialists from urology, pulmonology, cardiology, orthopaedic, general surgery and internal medicine will be available for free consultation.

Talking about the initiative, Dr Sherbaz Bichu, CEO of Aster Hospitals and Clinics, UAE, said: “At Aster, we believe that access to quality health care is the right of every citizen. Through our Aster Volunteers initiatives, our attempt is to take health care to the doorsteps of those for whom taking care of one’s health is secondary. These are people who work day in and day out to provide their families a better living in their respective home countries, without being concerned about their own health. Through this health check-up camp, we intend to encourage these people to undergo preventive health check-ups so as to avoid any untoward health scare. There is no better occasion than this to promote health awareness around World Health Day and this being Ramadan. This is our way of giving to society.”

Free preventive health screening

During the course of the programme, all beneficiaries will undergo tests such as HbA1c (test to assess three months’ average sugar presence in blood), Random Blood Sugar, Cholesterol and BMI, which will be followed by a doctor consultation. People needing any further specialist consultation will be directed to the speciality doctor for further evaluation. Also, they will be trained to tackle emergency situations and care for their immediate circle at their workplace or accommodation about BLS and how to handle heat stroke and other emergency situations.