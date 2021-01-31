Receive the highest level of quality care at Prime Motor City Image Credit: Supplied

Having a neighbourhood medical centre or a clinic is a great way to ensure that you achieve your health goals. You get individualised advice and service without having to travel in traffic and there’s the flexibility to book an appointment at any point of the day as it’s in the community. Families with young children also have a peace of mind with a neighbourhood medical centre as there is no greater stress than to drive with a sick child.

Prime Medical Center at Motor City delivers world-class expertise from among the best doctors in the neighbourhood. Right from consultation and diagnosis, to testing and treatment to delivering medications from an in-built pharmacy, it’s proven to be a premium, one-stop service provider.

The qualified staff at this medical centre can guide residents with diet, nutrition and medical equipment. Its’ proximity to Sport City, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) makes it convenient to visit. There are shorter waiting times when you arrive (but of course, after you fix an appointment). The assurance, of having medical assistance within reach in times of immediate need is a huge benefit.

One-stop destination, diverse services

Perhaps the most striking feature of the clinic is the vast portfolio of medical services that it offers across departments ranging from paediatrics and orthopaedics to dermatology and cosmetology, ophthalmology, obstetrics and gynaecology, general practice, ENT, dental and cardiology.

Also, It is equipped with a full-fledged lab, radiology department and cardio testing featuring the highly advanced Echo Test for quicker, accurate results. The advanced, modern dental department at Prime Medical Center in Motor City is also one of the largest of its kind across the Prime Healthcare Group.

Apart from state-of-the-art medical technology, what gives Prime Medical Center at Motor City its most decisive edge is the vast portfolio of the best medical minds – the most experienced doctors with globally proven expertise over the years.

Highest Level of Quality Care

Prime Medical Center treats every patient with care while conforming to global standards of quality hygiene, where every member of the staff from the nurses to the doctors, are fully trained in following safety measures while ensuring that they wear appropriate gear from masks to gloves, during medical assessments and treatments.

All medical wear and tools are designed for one-time use and immediately disposed-off post-treatment, to prevent transmission of any infection. Care has been taken to follow a sufficient degree of social distance, while also ensuring that every corner of the hospital or clinic is equipped with hand sanitiser to guarantee maximum cleanliness.

It all adds up to the conclusion that out here, you are always in “Prime” health! To know more, book an appointment on 047070999 and visit us.