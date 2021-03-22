Dubai: UAE reported on Monday that more than seven million COVID-19 vaccine jabs had been administered in the UAE.
In just the past 24 hours, 75,957 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered.
With the number of vaccine doses going up to 7,374, 725, the ratio of those vaccinated rises to 74.56 per 100 people.
This is in line with UAE's gameplan to vaccinate and safeguard its citizens, residents and tourists from the virulent novel coronavirus.
Which vaccines are approved in UAE?
The current approved COVID-19 vaccines in the country are:
- Sinopharm
- Pfizer/BioNTech
- Oxford-AstraZeneca
- Sputnik V
Is the vaccination free for the targeted groups?
Yes, all health services related to vaccination are free of charge.
Can I still get infected by the COVID-19 after taking the vaccine?
Yes. The Ministry of Health and Prevention says on its website: "As the nature of how all vaccines work, most of the recorded infections occur after the first dose and the causes are due to being exposed to the virus from community before the immunity is achieved, which is expected to be reached not less than two weeks after the second dose.
"We advise all individuals to adhere to preventive measures even after obtaining the two doses."