Dr Samer Cheaib

Dr Cheaib thought the picture was a sign of our times as it was symbolising the natural instinct of humans to take off the masks. So he posted it on his private Instagram account. “I never thought I would get such an overwhelming response to the picture. It was such a spontaneous response from the baby. People warmed up to it because it is portending the end of COVID-19. Everyone wants to take off the mask soon and who knows we will be able to soon. There was some positivity in the picture and I think it brings a smile to the face of people who see it. The positivity and smile will work to boost people’s immunity and help towards combating this pandemic. The little new born wanted a world without masks and very soon we might have this,” said Dr Cheaib, with an optimistic twinkle in his eyes.