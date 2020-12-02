The first baby was born to an Emirati couple in Sharjah as the clock struck 12

Dubai: It was double bonanza for some UAE residents who wre not only celebrating the 49th UAE National Day but also the birth of a child making this day extra special for them. The joyous parents from all around UAE shared their happiness with Gulf News.

The first National Day baby

The first child reported to be born on the 49th National Day in the country as the clock struck 12am on December 2 was to a young Emirati couple, Police officer Ahmed Sultan and his wife, Shaikha Hamda Saif Khalfan Abdulla Al Nuaimi. The baby girl was born at NMC A Zahra Hospital, Sharjah.

“It is a dream of every Emirati to bring their children into this wonderful world on the National Day and I am very happy that my wife has delivered today,” said Sultan who works as an officer in the Sharjah Police.

Dr Israa Khalid, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecologist at the hospital who helped deliver the bonny baby, expressed her happiness: “The couple was anxious as the entire period of gestation due to the pandemic, yet they followed the guidelines and practised social distancing thereby keeping the baby and themselves safe until the time of birth.”

The young mother Shaikha Hamda who said she visited the hospital as a young girl since her entire family has delivered in this hospital said, “I am now relieved and delighted to have delivered safely. The celebrations would have to be toned down, with no visits from the relatives due to COVID-19, yet the families and friends are cooperating respecting the safety guidelines.”

Baby named Khalifa

Another National Day baby entered the world at 1am on December 2. Baby Khalifa Ahmed Alkhajeh was born in Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, to delighted Emirati parents Ahmed Alkhajeh and Afra Hassan Saeed.

The overjoyed father said: “We have been longing for this since Afra became pregnant. This is our first child and hence the entire family has been waiting for this day. It is a blessing that the child has been born when the nation as a whole is celebrating the national day.”

Dr Aruna Kumari, Obstetrics and Gynaecologist at the hospital said she was happy that the child and mother are healthy and safe.

Emirati couple express joy on their third born

In Dubai, Emirati parents Muna Mohammad Hussain and Yousif Al Blooki were ecstatic with the birth of their third child, Abdulrahman Yousif Al Blooki who was born at 3.53am on December 2 at the Medcare Women and Children’s Hospital, Dubai. Holding her bonny baby in her arms, the mother said, “Today is an extra special day, the day we celebrate our beloved country’s 49th Anniversary that will always be celebrated with the birth of our beloved son.”

Egyptian couple in Ras Al Khaimah welcome their first born

In Ras Al Khaimah, Egyptian couple Ramy Hassan Wasfy and Nihad Yehia Awad welcomed their first child, a baby girl Ascia Ramy Hassan Wasfy on Wednesday morning at 8.26am at RAK Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah.

“We are happy to have our precious gift on such a memorable day in a country which is our second home”, said the happy father Wasfy.

Congratulating the parents on the joyous occasion, Dr Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director at RAK Hospital said, “In times like these when you hear such happy news, it warms the heart and makes one feel blessed. On the behalf of the entire staff at the hospital, I’d like to extend our best wishes to the parents and pray that these and all other children grow in a happier and safer world”.

Iraqi expatriate Rasha S Zeidan delivered her second baby, Rashid at Zulekha Hospital, Sharjah at 8.38am. Zeidan expressed her joy, “I am so thrilled to welcome on Rashid to this world on a very significant day for UAE. Dr Zainab Salim, Specialist Gynaecologist at the hospital said, “It is a great to see the happiness of families who have their children born on special occasions. We wish the very best to the mother and son.

Moroccan couple in Al Ain celebrate birth of their second child

At NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain, Moroccan national Rachida Nouri delivered her second child, a baby girl at 9:26 via a caesarean section. Father Idris Ben Ramadan, a Horse trainer at a Dubai’s equestrian club, expressed his happiness at having a national day baby.

A great occasion for a Prime Hospital Doctor

It was a special day for Prime Hospital when one of its doctors became a proud father for the fourth time on National Day. Prime Hospital also had two other births, trebling their joy. Dr Dirar Abdallah, consultant and chair of Medicine at Prime Hospital could not hold back his joy when his wife delivered a bonny baby boy via caesarean section at 10.27am at the Prime Hospital itself. Dr Abdallah named the boy Ahmad told Gulf News: “This is a priceless moment for us to have baby Ahmad born on this special day when the great country its leaders and people are celebrating the anniversary of the birth of this nation.

Jannat Khalifa born in Abu Dhabi

Yet another baby to come into the world at the stroke of midnight was baby Jannat Khalifa. Born at 12.10 am on December 2, at the Mohammad bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi to Egyptian parents Ahmed Khalifa and his wife, baby Jannat is he second child of the couple.

“Today is an unforgettable moment for our family. We are extremely happy that Baby Jannat shares her birthday with the National Day of our great nation. It is a double celebration for us from this year onwards,” said the proud father. He added, “We are thankful to Dr. Hala, Dr. Embabi, and the medical team of Bareen International Hospital for their hard work and their dedication to safely deliver our precious gift.”

12 babies in Danat Al Emarat Hospital in Abu Dhabi

It was raining babies at the Danat Al Emarat Hospital for women and children at Abu Dhabi, that welcomed 12 newborns in the first few hours of UAE National Day and was expecting the arrival of seven more newborns by the end of day on Wednesday.

The first to be born at the hospital on December 2 at 12.13 am was baby Zayed, born to Saeed Ali Malik Ah Shehi and his wife. " Our celebration is doubled with his birth and the National Day. Thanks to my wife’s physician, Dr Maysaa Safi, Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialist and the Danat Al Emarat team for the care they have been providing my wife and child, especially during these of COVID-19 pandemic,” said a delighted Al Shehi

The next in queue was baby boy Khalifa, born to the Saudi Emirati family of Abdullah Saad Al Menhali at 1.45 am. The baby is the fifth child of the Menhali family.

Another baby girl Latifa marked her grand entry at 2.45 am. Daughter of Emirati father , Omar Faisal Buhamaid Al Tamimi, the baby girl who was expected on December 10, made an early entry much to the joy of her parents.

A fourth baby boy Suhail was was born to an Emirati British family at 3.06 am. Father Fahed Al Busaidy thanked the doctors on the birth of his fourth child.