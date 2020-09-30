Psychologists say that music can help improve learning, memory, attention and social behaviour in children. Image Credit:

Dubai: Music could be “an underutilised tool in the fight for normality” by families struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, Dubai-based psychologists have said.

Dr Upasana Gala, founder and CEO of Evolve Brain Training, said: “Music can improve learning, memory, attention and social behaviour in children.” Her comments come as data from global streaming platform Spotify show that families cherish the ability to listen together, whether in the car or while cooking dinner together, for example.

The research says 98 per cent of parents say they listen to music together as a family, with nearly 59 per cent indicating they listen together daily. Dr Gala said: “The current pandemic adds an extra layer of stress on both children and parents, making the potential for social behaviour issues even worse. Change is hard as it is, and this year there is more change in children’s routines than ever.”

Music in the classroom

“Light background music can help with concentrating on tasks. For long study sessions, listening to pleasurable music increases endurance and allows them to study for longer. Listening to certain kinds of music engages areas of the brain involved with paying attention, making predictions and memory. Music in the classroom can also be a great teaching aid while concepts can be memorised easier if set to a song. It can also be used to introduce movement during breaks to rejuvenate the brain so it can learn better.”

For Dubai mom Cara McDonald, music has been a “revelation” for her six-year-old following a challenging move from Australia to the UAE just before the pandemic. “We previously lived in Dubai so knew what we were getting ourselves into. Obviously, we didn’t factor in a pandemic. Our son was due to start school as soon as we arrived, instead he missed six months of in-class learning and it’s definitely made him more anxious about school,” McDonald said.

“What we’ve discovered is that regular doses of music through the speakers or his headphones really boosts his confidence. We’ve helped him put playlists of his favourite songs together using our Spotify Family account but we also use the focus hub options which have a lot of variety depending on what work he’s doing.”

Calming effects