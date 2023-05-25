Presbyopia, commonly known as age-related farsightedness, affects a significant portion of the global population as they approach middle age. The condition hampers one’s ability to focus on nearby objects, causing difficulties with tasks like reading, using smartphones, or performing intricate work.

While traditional solutions like reading glasses and bifocals have been widely adopted, technological advancements in the field of ophthalmology have paved the way for more innovative and long-term solutions. Among these breakthroughs, Presbyond, a revolutionary vision correction procedure, has gained prominence as an effective alternative for presbyopia patients.

Dr Tarek Ibrahim Younis Ophthalmologist, Medcare Eye Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road

Presbyond is an advanced refractive surgery technique that utilises excimer laser technology to correct presbyopia. It is a minimally invasive procedure that reshapes the cornea to improve the eye’s focusing ability. Unlike traditional methods, Presbyond offers a personalised approach, tailoring the treatment to each patient’s unique visual requirements.

The surgery involves reshaping the cornea’s surface enabling the eye to focus clearly at various distances. Presbyond corrects not only presbyopia but also other refractive errors, such as myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism, providing a comprehensive solution for patients with multiple visual impairments.

Dr Emad Mahmoud Badawy Ophthalmologist, Medcare Eye Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road

Advantages of Presbyond

Enhanced visual acuity

Presbyond improves near, intermediate, and distance vision simultaneously, allowing patients to see clearly at all distances without the need for glasses or contact lenses. By reshaping the cornea’s curvature, Presbyond ensures a smooth transition between different focal points, resulting in enhanced visual acuity and reduced dependence on external visual aids.

Tailored precision

One of the key advantages of Presbyond is its ability to customise the treatment for individual patients. By utilising advanced diagnostic technologies, including corneal mapping, ophthalmologists can precisely determine the specific corneal changes required for optimal visual correction. This personalised approach ensures excellent outcomes tailored to each patient’s unique visual needs.

Minimally invasive and quick recovery

Presbyond is a minimally invasive procedure that typically takes less than 15 minutes per eye. The surgery involves the use of a femtosecond laser to create a precise flap on the cornea, followed by the application of the excimer laser to reshape the cornea’s curvature. Compared to other surgical options, Presbyond offers a quick recovery period, with many patients experiencing improved vision within a few days.

Who can undergo the presbeyond procedure?

While Presbyond offers numerous benefits, it is essential to consider certain factors before opting for the procedure. Not all individuals are suitable candidates for Presbyond, and a thorough evaluation by an ophthalmologist is crucial.

Patients with severe ocular conditions, thin corneas, or other pre-existing eye diseases may not be eligible for the procedure. Additionally, as with any surgical intervention, there are potential risks and complications associated with Presbyond, including dry eyes, glare, halos, or night vision disturbances.

It is important for patients to have realistic expectations and fully understand the potential risks involved before undergoing the surgery. It’s important to note that the eyes can still undergo age-related changes, which may require future adjustments or enhancements.