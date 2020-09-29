Medcare Hospital Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Dr Brajesh Mittal, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Medcare Multi-specialty Hospital Dubai, discusses how the leading healthcare facility helps people deal with heart problems

Could you give us an idea on the prevalence of cardiovascular disease in adults?

According to WHO, 17.9 million deaths occur worldwide a year due to cardiovascular disease. A Dubai Health Authority (DHA) survey in 2015 highlighted that cardiovascular disease (CVD) was the number one killer in the UAE, accounting for 28 per cent of all deaths.

Although the threshold for cardiac arrests and cardiovascular disease worldwide is 65 years, people in the UAE suffer from CVDs at an average age of 45. Around 20 per cent Emiratis have diabetes, 80 per cent are overweight and 30 per cent are obese. One in three Emiratis has hypertension, while 60 per cent of people in the UAE — who have CVDs — are regular smokers. All these factors contribute to the high rate of heart attacks and CVDs among the local population. In addition, the UAE has a large diaspora from south Asian countries. Health studies conducted globally have indicated that people from the Indian subcontinent have a genetic predisposition to coronary artery disease (CAD) at a much younger age than other communities.

There are of two types of risk factors for heart disease. Non-modifiable risk factors are advancing age, sex — women have lower risks of getting heart ailments until menopause, family history, and ethnicity. Modifiable risks include hypertension, abnormal cholesterol, diabetes mellitus, smoking and obesity. - Dr Brajesh Mittal, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Medcare Multi-specialty Hospital Dubai

Prevention of cardiovascular disease starts with being aware of the risk factors and making healthy lifestyle choices. What are the key risk factors for cardiac disease?

There are of two types of risk factors for heart disease. Non-modifiable risk factors are advancing age, sex — women have lower risks of getting heart ailments until menopause, family history, and ethnicity. Modifiable risks include hypertension, abnormal cholesterol, diabetes mellitus, smoking and obesity. Although it’s difficult to quantify and establish the link between stress and heart health, studies have proven that mental stress is a significant risk factor for heart problems.

How does Medcare Hospital help people manage the risk factors for cardiac ailments?

At Medcare, we provide interventional cardiology services with the help of our state-of-the-art cath lab. Our team of cardiologists and cardiac surgeons provide some of the world’s best certified cardiology treatments, which suit the specific conditions of our patients. In addition, we evaluate every patient coming to our clinics for all the predisposing factors and address them accordingly, besides the core issue.

How is telemedicine streamlining cardiac care during Covid-19?

Telemedicine is helping in two different settings. In acute care, telemedicine provides a quick evaluation and guidance for appropriate next course of action. In the routine setting, patients are able to access regular consultations and medications without interruption.

Could you tell us about Medcare’s heart health infrastructure?

Medcare’s 24/7 emergency cardiac care provides around the clock lifesaving primary angioplasty for acute heart attack patients. Our team is able to unblock arteries to preserve a patient’s life and the function of their heart. We also use the latest technologies like IVUS and FFR for both elective and urgent coronary angiography and angioplasty.

What initiatives has Medcare taken to raise awareness on heart ailments on World Heart Day?

Medcare runs a series of heart awareness programmes throughout the year, which include patient hand-outs, counselling in the clinics, public lectures, and social and print media campaigns.

To mark the World Heart Day, we have a webinar — Saving Hearts: Covid and Beyond, to address the prevailing concerns of heart diseases exacerbated by Covid-19. The webinar is interactive so that people can actively participate and ask questions rather than just listen to the lecture.

At Medcare, we have a three-step approach to cardiac care. First is to help patients prevent the heart attack; treat it fast if it happens; and finally, do our best to help prevent any further attack.

Dr Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Fathi, Specialist Cardiologist, Medcare Hospital Sharjah, on how you can prevent heart attacks and maintain cardiovascular health

What are cardiovascular diseases (CVDs)? Could you tell us a bit on different types of CVDs?

CVDs are a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels. These are the most prevalent conditions and the number one cause of death in the world. The burden of CVDs is a growing problem in most developing countries, driven by rising population and ageing. This necessitates global awareness and efforts from all international medical societies to reduce the burden as well as address the risk factors.

CVDs are chronic progressive conditions that develop over many years, while various other diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol level, can aggravate the conditions. Atherosclerosis (hardening of arteries); arrhythmias (heart rhythm disorders); ischemic heart disease, heart valve problems and congenital conditions are some of the most common types of cardiac diseases. These conditions, if not treated quickly and effectively, can lead to heart failure and death.

Heart muscle is the pump that circulates blood around the body, and any damage to the heart muscle due to the blockage of a coronary artery, cuts off the blood flow, leading to heart failure. - Dr Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Fathi, Specialist Cardiologist, Medcare Hospital Sharjah

What triggers heart attacks?

Heart attack is caused by a blockage of the coronary arteries from the build-up of cholesterol and fatty deposits, called plaques, over the years. Clogged arteries can lead to a heart attack. This may also damage the lining of the arterial wall and the heart muscle.

Heart muscle is the pump that circulates blood around the body, and any damage to the heart muscle due to the blockage of a coronary artery, cuts off the blood flow, leading to heart failure.

Can patients fully recover after a heart attack?

Patients can survive the risk of a heart attack by detecting and managing the symptoms by cardiac interventional procedures and medical treatment. Patients can live a normal and event-free life after a heart attack. Follow up with your doctor on a regular basis after a heart attack to lower your chances of having future health problems.

How does hypertension lead to heart attack?

Along with cholesterol, hypertension is a major risk factor for CVDs and heart attack. High blood pressure leads to the enlargement of the heart, damaging the arteries. It can also lead to problems of the brain, kidneys and the eyes. Hypertension can be easily managed with medication and lifestyle modifications, preventing health complications associated with it.

What does waist measurement mean to our heart?

Obesity and increase in abdominal fat contribute to cardiovascular disease. Extra weight will increase the burden on the heart’s pumping action, and will induce the release of inflammatory mediators. These can raise blood pressure and gradually narrow the blood vessels.

Reduction of body weight can significantly improve cardiac health. For those suffering from obesity, bariatric surgery is a good option, which can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Medcare Hospital Sharjah Image Credit: Supplied

How could we improve our heart health?

A healthy diet is vital for preventing any cardiovascular complications. Your diet should be rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vegetables and fruits. Avoid fatty and starch-rich food to strengthen your heart. Regular exercise and brisk walking for at least half an hour daily can influence your cardiovascular health.